T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that Virat Kohli broke during his unbeaten 64-run knock against Bangladesh 

Continuing his merry run with the bat, Virat Kohli displayed another batting masterclass and helped India beat Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

His unbeaten 64-run knock off 44 balls propelled India to a five-run win via the DLS method and took them to the top of the Group 2 points table.

After being asked to bat first, India lost their skipper Rohit Sharma early, which led to Kohli coming to the crease in the fourth over. The former captain looked positive right from the word go, smashing three quick boundaries inside the powerplay.

Alongside KL Rahul, who played exquisitely for his 32-ball 50, Kohli stitched a well-made 67-run partnership in just 36 balls. While Rahul was dismissed at the halfway mark, Kohli kept his wicket intact and anchored the Indian innings to the hilt.

The 33-year-old scored his first 32 runs off 29 balls before smashing his next 32 runs in just 15 deliveries. Kohli hit as many as eight boundaries and a solitary six during his special knock, which helped India post 184.

Kohli's match-winning knock helped him break a few records. On that note, let's take a look at three records that were shattered during his 64* innings against Bangladesh.

#3 Kohli is now the Indian with the most international runs in Australia

India v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Kohli's remarkable 64* against Bangladesh helped him become the Indian with the most international runs in Australia.

Following his innings on Wednesday, Kohli now has 3,350 international runs in Australia across formats. Sachin Tendulkar held the earlier record, having amassed 3,300 international runs Down Under.

1352 of Kohli's 3350 runs in Australia have come in 13 Tests, averaging 54 per game. He has scored 1327 runs at an average of 51 in 29 ODIs. Kohli also has 671 runs at an average of 83.8 in 15 T20Is.

#2 Kohli has now smashed the most boundaries in death overs for India in T20Is

India v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Pacing his innings to perfection, Kohli took a toll on the Bangladeshi bowlers in the last five overs. Despite losing multiple partners at the backend of the innings, Kohli managed to smash five fours and a six in the death overs.

With his six boundaries, Kohli became the Indian with the most boundaries in death overs (16-20) in T20Is. The Delhi batter now has 106 fours and sixes to his name in the last five overs in T20Is, surpassing former Indian legend MS Dhoni's record of 104 boundaries.

Claiming such a superlative finishing record despite being a top-order batter speaks volumes about Kohli's class and skill.

#1 Kohli is now the leading run-getter in the history of T20 World Cups

En route to his special 64*, Kohli reached another milestone as he became the leading run-getter in the history of the Men's T20 World Cups.

Hhe went past former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's 1016 runs (in 31 innings) in the T20 World Cups.

The senior Team India batter now has 1065 runs from 25 matches at an average of 88.7 and a strike rate of 132.4. His 13 50-plus scores in the competition is also a record.

