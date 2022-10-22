T20 World Cup 2022: 3 selection decisions India have to make against Pakistan

Team India are all geared up for their high-octane clash against Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup, to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

Without Jasprit Bumrah, the Men in Blue have a difficult task on their hands against an opposition that got the wood over them not only in last year's T20 World Cup but also in the Super 4 stage of the recently concluded Asia Cup. They will need to be on point with their team selection, especially since the conditions in Melbourne are a relative unknown.

Here are three key selection decisions India have to make ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan.

#3 Mohammad Shami vs Harshal Patel

Mohammad Shami isn't a death bowler. He's primarily used as a powerplay option, with even his middle-overs efficiency coming under question over the last few years. But India have been left scavenging for options, with Harshal Patel copping an enormous amount of stick at the death recently.

Shami may not be a death-overs specialist, but he lands his yorkers more often than not. Yes, there are days where he gets it horribly wrong, but he's more dependable than most of the names in India's squad. Moreover, his inclusion would give Bhuvneshwar Kumar some support with the new ball, with Arshdeep Singh serving as a specialist death bowler.

If India don't have enough faith in Harshal, they could replace him with Shami, who did his case no harm by bowling a terrific three-wicket over in the warm-up game against Australia. His hit-the-deck style of bowling and pace could trouble Pakistan, as it did in the Asia Cup.

#2 Mohammad Shami vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

If India want to retain their faith in Harshal despite his poor form and want to play Shami alongside him in the playing XI, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will have to be the man to make way.

Bhuvneshwar had a poor T20I series against Australia, recording figures of 4-0-52-0 and 3-0-39-1 in the two matches he played. He endured a disappointing start to the Asia Cup too, and the T20 World Cup has not offered much swing with the new ball thus far.

Bhuvneshwar has been terribly expensive at the death, and Shami might be an upgrade over him as an overall package. But India have had Bhuvi at the forefront of their T20I side over the last year and may not want to overlook him in such a high-profile game.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Like Bhuvneshwar, Yuzvendra Chahal has played most of India's T20I clashes since the last T20 World Cup. But the leggie hasn't been able to deliver as a wicket-taking option, often coming up with one-dimensional displays while playing as the sole specialist spinner.

Ravichandran Ashwin, in contrast, didn't play a T20I between November 2021 and July 2022. But he is now firmly in the picture and has a real case to replace Chahal against Pakistan. Not only does the veteran off-spinner offer control and all-phase economy, but he can also guarantee a few useful runs lower down the order.

Ashwin's inclusion could have an impact on the selection of fast bowlers as well, since he'd offer some depth at No. 8 and make it easier for the team management to consider dropping Harshal. Irrespective of his batting prowess, Ashwin has good match-ups against most of Pakistan's lineup and might be in with a real shot to play at the MCG.

