T20 World Cup 2022: 3 skippers who have flopped in the tournament so far 

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 is on the verge of reaching the semi-final stage. India have already qualified from Group 2, with the winner of the Pakistan-Bangladesh game set to join them. From Group 1, New Zealand and England have reached the semi-finals.

The ongoing T20 World Cup has seen some freaky things occur throughout the tournament. From two-time champions West Indies being knocked out of the qualifying round to defending champions Australia being crushed out of the group stages, the T20 World Cup 2022 has already seen its fair share of upsets.

It would also be safe to say that no captain has dominated proceedings in the tournament so far.

On that note, here are three skippers who have flopped massively in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

#1 Babar Azam - Pakistan

Perhaps the biggest flop of the tournament so far is Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. The ongoing T20 World Cup has been no less than a nightmare for the former World No. 1-ranked batter in T20Is.

The Lahore-born batter began his campaign with a golden duck against India before scoring just four runs in the next game against Zimbabwe. The next two matches against the Netherlands and South Africa provided Babar with a great opportunity to regain his touch.

However, the Pakistani skipper failed to make an impact and continued his horrid run with the willow. In four games so far, the 28-year-old has managed a paltry 14 runs at an appalling average of 3.5 and a strike rate of 46.6.

After such poor outings, Babar will hope to score some morale-boosting runs in Pakistan's last group fixture against Bangladesh on Sunday, November 6.

#2 Rohit Sharma - India

India v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

While one senior Indian batter, Virat Kohli, has put up some remarkable performances throughout the tournament, India's most experienced T20I player, Rohit Sharma, is yet to fire on all cylinders.

The Indian skipper, who has looked like a shadow of himself, has scored 74 runs at an average of 18.50 and a poor strike rate of 108.8 in four games.

While Rohit notched up a half-century against the Netherlands, his innings looked scratchy and was far from a convincing one.

India will hope for Rohit to be back at his best in the remainder of the tournament.

Temba Bavuma - South Africa

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

South Africa's campaign ended on a horrible note. After being at the top of the Group 2 table for the majority of the period, the Proteas were on the verge of sealing their place in the semi-finals.

However, a humbling defeat against the Netherlands saw them knocked out of the tournament in an atrocious fashion.

While most South African players didn't put a foot wrong in the competition, their skipper Temba Bavuma had a tournament to forget.

Routinely a batter who takes his time to settle in, Bavuma's batting displays have been a matter of concern for South Africa. The 32-year-old headed into the T20 World Cup in disastrous form, having scored just three runs in as many games during the T20I series against India.

However, barring his knock of 36 off 19 balls against Pakistan, nothing much changed for Bavuma. The Cape Town-born batter accumulated just 70 runs at an average of 17.6 and a strike rate of under 112 in five games.

With Bavuma being the skipper of the side, a quality batter in Reeza Hendricks was forced to remain out of the Proteas' first XI. Bavuma has averaged just 12.4 in T20Is this year, while Reeza boasts an outstanding average of 46.1 in 2022.

