T20 World Cup 2022: 3 South African players who could be the main reason India taste defeat in the Super 12 clash

South Africa have been one of the teams to watch out for in the 2022 T20 World Cup and will be in the spotlight on Sunday, October 30, when they take on Team India in Perth.

In a shortened clash against Zimbabwe, South Africa raced away to 51 in three overs while attempting to chase down 64. Rain intervened to take a point away from them, but they rebounded in resounding fashion against Bangladesh. Amassing 205, the Proteas bundled the Tigers out in the 17th over to win by a whopping 104 runs.

South Africa's net run rate stands at an imposing +5.2 and they could also clinch top spot in the Group B standings of the T20 World Cup with a win on Sunday. Here are three players who could help them achieve the same against a buoyant Indian side that is also unbeaten in the tournament.

#3 Rilee Rossouw

India will be well aware of the danger posed by Rilee Rossouw. In the two sides' final clash ahead of the T20 World Cup in Guwahati, the destructive southpaw hammered an unbeaten 100 off just 48 balls to help South Africa to a consolation win.

Since then, Rossouw has scores of 54* (in a warm-up match against New Zealand) and 109 (against Bangladesh in his only innings of the Super 12 stage thus far). The left-hander became only the second player to notch up centuries in consecutive T20I innings and the first from full-member nations.

Rossouw is in a purple patch at the moment, and his pyrotechnics have managed to mask Temba Bavuma's struggles at the top of the order. He could stand between India and a win on Sunday.

#2 Quinton de Kock

Heading into the T20 World Cup, Quinton de Kock wasn't at his imposing best, with a series of scratchy knocks. But Australia's fast pitches have brought the best out of the keeper-better.

De Kock hammered 47 off just 18 balls, a knock comprising eight fours and a six, against Zimbabwe to take South Africa agonizingly close to two points. Days later, the southpaw smashed 63 off 38, an innings that would've garnered more appreciation if not for Rossouw's splendid hundred.

De Kock loves pace and bounce, something he'll get in abundance in Perth. India might be forced to employ Ravichandran Ashwin in the powerplay on Sunday. If the off-spinner or one of the side's swing bowlers can't get the Protea opener out cheaply, he could make them pay.

#1 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada hasn't been at his utmost best in T20I cricket of late. The tall pacer had figures of 1/16, 0/57 and 1/24 in the three matches he played against India recently, along with returns of 0/20 (2 overs) and 1/24 (3 overs) in the T20 World Cup thus far.

But in Perth, where tall fast bowlers who can swing the ball are worth their weight in gold, Rabada could become South Africa's biggest trump card. He has troubled both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the recent past, and everyone is awaiting his battle against Virat Kohli with bated breath.

Rabada's death bowling may have damaged his T20 reputation slightly, but few are more effective with the new ball. If he can produce a threatening opening burst, India could find themselves in deep trouble.

