T20 World Cup 2022: 5 captains who could retire from T20Is before T20 WC 2024

The T20 World Cup 2022 has been a fascinating one. The tournament has witnessed many ups and downs and eventually, Pakistan and England made it to the finals of the mega event.

Playing all the formats i.e. Tests, ODIs and T20Is takes a toll on the player and many of them have considered giving up one of the three formats to extend their international career. The next T20 WC is two years away and before that there is the 50-over World Cup next year. Thus, teams could look to rebuild their T20I squads for the 2024 edition and will look to back youngsters by giving them a consistent run in the shortest format.

A few skippers who led their teams in the T20 World Cup 2022 could call it a day from the shortest format before the next World Cup. Here is a look at five such cricketers:

#1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma scored 116 runs in T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit has been an incredible player for India in white-ball cricket. The Indian skipper, however, failed to get going in the T20 World Cup 2022.

In 6 innings, he scored 116 runs at an average of 19.33 and a disappointing strike rate of 106.42. He scored only one half-century in the tournament against the Netherlands.

Rohit has not been in the best of touches in T20Is in 2022. In 29 T20I innings, the Indian skipper averages just 24.30 which is below his career average of around 31.

Rohit is currently 35 years of age and will be 37 by the time the T20 WC 2024 is played. It would not be a surprise if the Indian skipper calls it a day from T20Is to concentrate on Tests and ODIs.

#2. Shakib Al Hasan:

Shakib Al Hasan could retire from T20Is

Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh in the showpiece event, but the team could not make it to the semi-finals.

In the past, Shakib has indicated that playing in all three formats is impossible and could retire from T20Is shortly.

In 109 T20Is, the all-rounder averages 23.12 with the bat and 21.21 with the ball, and has been a star performer.

The Bangladesh skipper had an ordinary T20 World Cup 2022. In 5 innings, he scored just 44 runs at a dismal average of 8.80 and a dismal strike rate of 95.65. He picked up six wickets at an average of 27.83 in the tournament.

Shakib is currently 35 and is not getting any younger. Bangladesh could look to groom a young skipper for the T20 World Cup 2024 and the all-rounder could be a crucial figure for them in Tests and ODIs in the future.

#3. Aaron Finch:

Aaron Finch has a strike rate of 119.91 in T20Is in 2022

The defending champions, Australia were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in the group stages. Captain Aaron Finch could be a casualty of the team's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Aussie skipper has struggled to score runs at a quick pace in 2022. He has a strike rate of 119.91 in T20Is this year, which is way below his career strike rate of 142.53. Even in the T20 World Cup 2022, Finch had a strike rate of 110.31 in three innings.

Finch retired from ODIs earlier this year and could retire from the shortest format to give the reigns to a young skipper who will look to build a team for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Finch, who will turn 36 later this month, has been a great servant of Australian cricket in T20Is. In 103 T20I innings, he has scored 3120 runs and averages 34.28 and has a strike rate of 142.53. He is certainly one of the finest to play for Australia in the T20Is.

#4. Craig Ervine:

Craig Ervine

The Zimbabwean skipper could call it a day from T20Is shortly. Craig Ervine is currently 37 years of age and will be around 39 when the next T20 World Cup takes place in 2024 in the Caribbean and the USA.

Ervine has been a part of the Zimbabwe team for 3 T20 World Cups and led the team in the T20 World Cup 2022. He did not taste much success in the latest edition, and in 7 innings, he scored just 112 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 89.60.

Zimbabwe could look to induct a young skipper for T20Is in the future, as Ervine is unlikely to be a part of the T20 WC 2024.

#5. Kane Williamson:

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson had a decent T20 World Cup 2022 averaging 35.60 in 5 innings. He is a key player for his team in all three formats and could look to retire from T20Is to extend his Test and ODI career.

With teams playing only a handful of T20Is next year, Willamson could miss out on featuring in the said games.

Williamson still has a lot of cricket left in him and could continue leading New Zealand in Tests as well as ODIs. Also, he has been struggling with an elbow injury, which can also turn out to be a deciding factor.

