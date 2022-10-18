T20 World Cup 2022: 5 most embarrassing records in tournament's history

T20 World Cup 2022 has kicked off in Australia. Former champions Sri Lanka and West Indies suffered embarrassing defeats in the first two days of the mega event. While Sri Lanka lost their tournament opener against Namibia, two-time winners West Indies were stunned by Scotland.

With a majority of matches remaining in T20 World Cup 2022, there is a possibility of more unwanted records being created.

The T20 World Cup began in 2007, and in the last 15 years, some players and teams have earned embarrassing records. Here's a list of five such records.

#1 Lowest team total in T20 World Cup history

Sri Lanka destroyed the Netherlands batting lineup in T20 World Cup 2014 (Image: Getty)

Sri Lanka battled the Netherlands in the group stage of the 2014 T20 World Cup at Chattogram. The islanders won the toss and opted to field first.

Angelo Mathews, Ajantha Mendis, Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Kulasekara needed only 10.3 overs to bowl out the Dutch team.

Mathews and Mendis took three wickets each, while Malinga and Kulasekara bagged three wickets among themselves to have the Dutch side dismissed for 39 runs, which is the lowest total in T20 World Cup history.

#2 Biggest defeat in T20 World Cup history

Sri Lanka own some impressive records in T20 World Cup history (Image: Getty)

Kenya and the Netherlands own the record for the biggest defeat in terms of runs and balls remaining, respectively.

In 2007, Sri Lanka scored 260 runs in a group stage match against Kenya. In reply, the African side managed only 88 runs and lost by a mammoth margin of 172 runs.

In 2014, Sri Lanka bowled out the Netherlands for 39 runs and chased the 40-run target in five overs with 90 balls remaining.

#3 Lowest strike rate in a T20 World Cup innings

Shapoor Zadran does not have a great batting record in T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Afghanistan's fast bowler Shapoor Zadran owns the dismal record for the lowest strike-rate in an innings of a T20 World Cup match (minimum 10 balls faced).

In a first-round match of the 2014 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh, Zadran scored only one run off 11 deliveries.

His strike rate was just 9.09. The tailender lost his wicket to Shakib Al Hasan in that game. No batter would like to break Shapoor's record in T20 World Cup 2022.

#4 Most runs conceded in one over of T20 World Cup

England pacer Stuart Broad owns the embarrassing record of conceding the most runs in one over of a T20 World Cup match. Playing against India in the Super 8s round of the inaugural tournament in 2007, Broad leaked 36 runs in an over.

Yuvraj Singh smashed every ball bowled by Broad in the 19th over for a six. It will be interesting to see if any batter can accomplish the same feat in T20 World Cup 2022.

#5 Most ducks in T20 World Cup

Getting out for a duck is one of the most embarrassing things in cricket. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi jointly owns the record for the most ducks in T20 World Cup history along with former Sri Lankan batter Tillakaratne Dilshan. Both Asian players recorded five ducks each.

It is unlikely that this record will be broken in T20 World Cup 2022 as most active batters do not feature in the top half of this list.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes