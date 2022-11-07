T20 World Cup 2022: Best Playing XI of Super 12s

The Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022 is now over. Fans witnessed some of the best T20I matches of all time during the second round of this year's mega event.

12 teams, namely Australia, Afghanistan, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, Ireland, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe competed in two groups during the Super 12s. India, England, Pakistan, and New Zealand have emerged as the top-4 teams.

Before the top four nations compete in the semifinals, here's a look at the best playing XI from the Super 12s round.

Openers - Litton Das and Devon Conway

Bangladesh opener Litton Das was in sublime touch during the Super 12s round. His half-century against India almost guided Bangladesh to a historic win, while he also played a 34-run knock against South Africa. Overall, Das finished with 127 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 142.70.

Devon Conway will be his opening partner in this team. The New Zealand opener aggregated 124 runs in four innings, including an unbeaten 92* against Australia, which eventually helped the Blackcaps qualify for the semifinals.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Marcus Stoinis, and Shadab Khan

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav played an integral role in India's success during the Super 12 round. Kohli ended the round as the top batter across all teams with 246 runs in just five innings. He smashed three half-centuries for India.

Suryakumar Yadav is third in the Most Runs list with 225 runs. His batting strike rate was 193.96 in the Super 12s. Glenn Phillips and Marcus Stoinis complete the team's middle-order.

New Zealand's Phillips scored a sensational ton against Sri Lanka to finish with 195 runs in four innings of the Super 12 stage. Meanwhile, Australia's Stoinis aggregated 126 runs in four innings, including a quickfire half-ton against Sri Lanka, which helped the Aussies register a comfortable win.

Shadab Khan will be the main all-rounder of this team. The Pakistan star scored 78 runs and picked up 10 wickets in five matches.

Bowlers - Sam Curran, Shaheen Afridi, Anrich Nortje, and Arshdeep Singh

Sam Curran started his T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a bang by taking a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan. The England all-rounder bagged 10 wickets in four matches of the Super 12s.

Two more left-arm pacers feature in the team - Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and India's Arshdeep Singh. Afridi took time to get going in the tournament, but once he regained his form, he destroyed the opposition batting units. He scalped eight wickets in five matches, while Singh was India's best bowler with 10 wickets.

South African speedster Anrich Nortje completes the playing XI. He took advantage of the pace-friendly conditions in Australia to pick up 11 wickets in five games. His best bowling figures were 4/10, while his economy rate was just 5.37.

