T20 World Cup 2022: Best Playing XI from the tournament

The T20 World Cup 2022 is officially in the history books. England captured the trophy in Melbourne earlier today (Sunday, November 13) with a magnificent five-wicket win over Pakistan. Ben Stokes was the hero for England with a match-winning half-century in the summit clash.

16 teams participated in this year's T20 World Cup, which started on October 16. India, England, Pakistan, India and New Zealand emerged as the four semifinalists, with England winning the title in the end. Now that the T20 World Cup 2022 has ended, here's a look at the best XI from the tournament:

Openers - Alex Hales and Jos Buttler (c and wk)

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final (Image: Getty)

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler were the chief architects of England's T20 World Cup 2022 triumph. The two openers scored more than 200 runs each and were the most successful opening pair in the tournament.

Buttler amassed 225 runs in six innings, while Hales finished with 212 runs. Fans will never forget their unbeaten partnership of 170 runs against India in the semifinals. Buttler will play the wicket-keeper and captain's role in this team.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Phillips

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav proved to be the most important batters for India in this year's T20 World Cup. Kohli topped the batters' charts with 296 runs in six matches. He smashed four half-centuries and batted at a fantastic average of 98.66.

Yadav supported Kohli to perfection with 239 runs in six innings. The World No. 1 T20I batter entertained the cricket universe with his 360-degree hitting skills in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Glenn Phillips completes the middle-order of this team. The New Zealand wicket-keeper played some important knocks for his team under pressure and was one of the two centurions of the tournament.

All-rounders - Shadab Khan, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga

This team will have three spin-bowling options and a pace-bowling all-rounder. Shadab Khan, Sikandar Raza and Wanindu Hasaranga managed to trouble the batters in the T20 World Cup 2022 even though the conditions were optimal for the fast bowlers.

Khan was the top performer for runners-up Pakistan with 98 runs at a strike rate of 168.96 and 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.34. Raza was the hero for Zimbabwe, with 219 runs and 10 wickets in eight games.

Hasaranga ended the mega event as the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets, while Curran was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for scalping 13 wickets.

Bowlers - Shaheen Afridi and Anrich Nortje

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final (Image: Getty)

A left-arm fast bowler and a right-arm pacer will complete this lineup. Shaheen Afridi started the tournament with a wicketless spell against India but ended with 11 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.15. His top-quality bowling in the second half of the tournament played a vital role in Pakistan's success.

Anrich Nortje will partner Afridi in the pace attack. The South African pacer enjoyed bowling in the Australian conditions as he scalped 11 wickets in just five games while conceding runs at a miserly economy rate of 5.37. Despite Nortje's best efforts, his team did not make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Best XI of T20 World Cup 2022

Jos Buttler (C and WK), Alex Hales, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Shadab Khan, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Shaheen Afridi.

Check here for the PAK vs ENG Live Score of the T20 World Cup final 2022

Poll : 0 votes