Former England top-order batter Michael Vaughan reflected on the T20 World Cup 2022 final, saying that the trophy will mean plenty for Pakistan. The 47-year-old also sarcastically predicted that captain Babar Azam might become the Prime Minister of Pakistan should he lead the Men in Green to the title.

England set up a final showdown with Pakistan after hammering India by ten wickets in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday. Jos Buttler and Co. put in a dominant performance as they chased down 169 in 16 overs without losing a wicket.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan opined that Pakistan will worship Babar if he wins the trophy on Sunday.

"It is magnificent to think that 30 years on from the 1992 final against Pakistan we have a rematch. Okay, it is a different format but the occasion will feel the same. It will mean so much to Pakistan. If Babar Azam lifts the trophy, who knows he might be prime minister of Pakistan one day. You put yourself on a pedestal forever in Pakistan cricket. It is a huge moment."

Pakistan miraculously reached the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament as South Africa stumbled against the Netherlands to crash out. The Men in Green beat Bangladesh to book a semi-final berth and overcame New Zealand to storm into the decider.

"England have lost a core of their first-choice team" - Michael Vaughan

Despite beating India comprehensively, Vaughan remains concerned about Dawid Malan nd Mark Wood's absence.

"If you look at England, I worry about them without Mark Wood and Dawid Malan. With Jofra Archer and Jonny Bairstow out as well, England have lost a core of their first-choice team."

Vaughan also believes that Hales deserves to win the game for England after a successful return and credited Robert Key for bringing him back. He added:

"Let’s not take away the brilliance of England and the story of Alex Hales – someone who has gone through three years of turmoil and added so much to the 2019 campaign only to be airbrushed out of English cricket. I hope he gets redemption in the final and he is the man who wins it for England. Hales is a brilliant white-ball player and Rob Key, the director of cricket, deserves a huge amount of credit for being mature and reasonable about the situation."

Although Hales took time to hit his straps in the competition, the right-handed batter has played exceptionally well in the last three games. Before an unbeaten 86 against India, he struck 52 against New Zealand and 47 against Sri Lanka.

