T20 World Cup 2022: "He almost made Australia lick the dust" - Irfan Pathan lauds Rashid Khan's blazing knock

Irfan Pathan has lauded Rashid Khan for playing a belligerent knock that almost knocked Australia out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Rashid smoked an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls after Afghanistan were set a 169-run target in a Group 1 Super 12 game in Adelaide on Friday, November 4. They lost the match by just four runs, keeping alive the defending champions' chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

While reviewing the match on Star Sports, Pathan was all praise for Rashid. He said:

"It was amazing batting from Rashid Khan. We saw in the IPL this year, he played knocks like this where he even won matches for his IPL franchise. Today, he almost made Australia lick the dust."

The former India all-rounder added that Australia might have at one stage been regretting not playing Mitchell Starc in their XI. He elaborated:

"He played some amazing shots. Afghanistan were out of the game only when that slower ball was bowled outside the off-stump. When Rashid Khan was batting, Australia would have thought once for sure whether they could have kept Mitchell Starc in their team."

Starc was left out of the Australian XI for their final group-stage game against Afghanistan. He was replaced by Kane Richardson, who conceded 48 runs in his four overs.

"It is easy to think about it in hindsight" - Irfan Pathan on whether Rashid Khan should have batted up the order

Rashid Khan smashed three fours and four sixes during his innings.

Pathan was asked if Afghanistan would regret sending Rashid at No. 8 as the result could have been different had he come at least ahead of Darwish Rasooli. He replied:

"It is easy to think about it in hindsight if you could have sent him up the order because he has that style of playing destructively. But you expect Rasooli to be sent if he is playing as a batter, as a finisher."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Rasooli was sent ahead of Rashid as he had been picked as a specialist batter. He elaborated:

"He (Rasooli) is young, a lot of responsibility has been given to him based on his potential and not on his performance. Keeping that in mind, in hindsight you might think that Rashid Khan should have been sent but if you have been picked for a job, you will be sent first."

Rashid walked out to bat in the 15th over with Afghanistan needing 66 runs off 33 balls. He almost pulled off the unthinkable but could not hit a boundary on the penultimate delivery of the final over when 11 runs were required off two balls.

