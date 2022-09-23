T20 World Cup 2022: "I will be back" - Umar Akmal hopeful of making a comeback to Pakistan team

While senior keeper-batter Umar Akmal may not be in the Pakistan selectors' scheme of things right now, he continues to remain hopeful of making a comeback to the national side.

In an interview with Paktv, Akmal pointed out that his fitness should not be the reason for his non-selection, as he has proved with his recent performances that there aren't any issues with his match fitness.

He added that he has been keeping wickets for his side in Grade-II cricket and that he hasn't been lagging behind in running between the wickets in those games. Akmal explained:

"I am hopeful of making a comeback. If I get enough support from people and senior players, I will be back in the national side. The question of fitness not being up to the mark arises when a batter's running between the wickets is not good or if he isn't able to field for all the overs.

"They should see ground fitness. You can confirm this with my coach. I have kept wickets for all overs and have been running the singles and doubles well too."

He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to give him a chance to train at the National Cricket Academy. The 32-year-old further added that he is also fine if any of the trainers can provide him with a plan that he can follow in order to improve his fitness.

The right-handed batter suggested that if that happens, he will be able to meet the required fitness standards in just three weeks. Akmal added:

"If I am not meeting the required fitness standards, call me to the Pakistan Cricket Academy and give me an opportunity to work with the trainers. If they don't want to call me to the academy, then at least a trainer could provide me with a plan I would hire a personal trainer for myself then and work accordingly.

"Three weeks are enough to improve a player's fitness. My gound fitness is fine, but they have told me that my body isn't how they want it to be."

Akmal's last appearance in international cricket came in October 2019. Often considered the enfant terrible of Pakistan cricket, he was suspended by the PCB in February 2020 for not reporting spot-fixing offers during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The board later allowed him to resume playing club cricket.

"Always willing to do what the team needs from me" - Umar Akmal on keeping wickets

Akmal went on to add that he took up wicketkeeping duties for Central Punjab's second XI side at the request of head coach Imran Farhat. He mentioned that he is always looking to contribute to the success of his teams by delivering what they expect him to.

The player also recalled the he never shied away from keeping the wickets even when he was a part of the Pakistan team.

He said:

"Our head coach Imran Farhat had told me that I will need to keep the wickets for the second XI matches. Be it club cricket or the Pakistan team, I am always willing to do what the team needs from me."

Akmal will have to come up with impactful performances in regular domestic cricket as well as in the PSL in order to impress the selectors. It remains to be seen if the Pakistani think tank will give him another chance, considering that the side have given the nod to younger players over senior campaigners in the recent past.

