T20 World Cup 2022: India Player Ratings vs Bangladesh as Men in Blue narrowly avoid painful Super 12 defeat

Team India were pushed to the limit by a spirited Bangladesh side in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup but held on to register a five-run win at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

After being asked to bat, India put 184/6 on the board as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli struck fifties. Litton Das got Bangladesh off to a terrific start in the chase but the Tigers lost the plot after a rain-induced break. Although they were in the game thanks to some lusty blows at the end, they eventually fell narrowly short.

Here are India's player ratings from their T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter against Bangladesh.

KL Rahul: 8.5/10

Rahul made his first significant contribution of the T20 World Cup. Although he started slowly, he stepped up the tempo and reached his fifty off 31 balls. The opener was dismissed immediately after, but made up for it with a superb throw to run out Litton Das.

Rohit Sharma: 1/10

Rohit endured a tough outing against Bangladesh, both with the bat and with his captaincy. The Indian skipper's dismissal was the epitome of soft, and his bowling changes at the start allowed the opposition to get ahead of the game.

Virat Kohli: 8.5/10

Kohli walked away with another Player of the Match award for his unbeaten fifty. Although he would've wanted to accelerate a little more at the death, his anchoring knock helped India reach a defendable total.

Suryakumar Yadav: 7.5/10

Suryakumar played another fluent knock, smashing 30 off 16 and giving India some momentum. He claimed two well-taken catches as well.

Hardik Pandya: 6/10

Like Rohit, Hardik was dismissed off a nothing delivery. He sent down three overs, and although two of them were unimpressive, his two-wicket second over greatly impacted proceedings.

Dinesh Karthik: 2/10

Karthik failed once again, this time falling victim to a run-out. He appeared to be a touch annoyed at Kohli, but there was never a run to be taken. The veteran keeper shelled a tough chance in the powerplay.

Axar Patel: 6/10

Axar contributed seven runs after returning to the playing XI. He bowled one tidy over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 3/10

Bhuvneshwar endured a tough outing in Adelaide, barring the chance he created against Litton Das. The swing bowler was hit for two fours and two sixes in his three powerplay overs, conceding 27 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 5/10

Ashwin's lower-order contributions were invaluable to India as he struck a four and a six in the final over. His two overs weren't threatening, as he leaked 19 runs without creating any wicket-taking opportunities.

Arshdeep Singh: 7.5/10

Arshdeep had a productive outing against Bangladesh. His first over was expensive, but he bowled three excellent overs at the death. Barring a couple of poorly executed bouncers, the left-armer hit his yorkers and bowled smartly, scalping two wickets.

Mohammad Shami: 7/10

Shami put in another understated display. He dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto and conceded 25 runs in three overs.

