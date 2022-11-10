Team India crashed out of the 2022 T20 World Cup as England hammered them by 10 wickets in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

After being asked to bat, India posted 168/6 in an innings that had barely any momentum until the final five overs. The bowling was utterly shambolic as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales plundered the Men in Blue to all corners of the ground.

Here are India's player ratings from their humiliating T20 World Cup loss to England.

T20 World Cup 2022: Hardik the only bright spot as Team India collapse

KL Rahul: 1/10

Rahul's record against top-eight opponents in the T20 World Cup only got worse. Despite a first-ball boundary, the opener played one of his trademark uncertain prods outside off stump to nick off. He was lackluster on the field even though India didn't have enough on the board, sometimes not even diving to attempt to stop boundaries.

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

Rohit was at the crease for 37 highly unproductive minutes. He struggled for timing throughout his innings and slogged Chris Jordan straight to deep midwicket after making a painstaking 27 off 28. The Indian skipper was thoroughly clueless in the second innings as England ran away with the game.

Virat Kohli: 6.5/10

Kohli's 50 was scored at a strike rate of 125, and while some fingers can be pointed at him for his failure to accelerate early enough, he held things up at one end. His strategy of making up for his strike rate at the death didn't pay off as Jordan dismissed him with two overs to spare.

Suryakumar Yadav: 3/10

Suryakumar couldn't haul India out of the fire once again. He struck a four and a six to kindle hopes of another SKY special but was completely deceived in the air by a wily Adil Rashid. He also dropped a tough chance in the second innings, but the game was long gone by then.

Hardik Pandya: 8/10

Pandya's entry ahead of Rishabh Pant raised some eyebrows, and while it didn't seem like a great move on paper, the all-rounder's knock justified the decision. He smashed 63 off 33 despite a slow start to his innings and was the only reason behind India reaching even a par total. He wasn't as fortunate with the ball, though, as his three overs went for 34.

Rishabh Pant: 5/10

Pant faced four balls before sacrificing his wicket to get Pandya on strike.

Axar Patel: 2/10

Axar's poor T20 World Cup campaign came to a soft end. Bowling two overs in the powerplay after the pacers were taken to the cleaners, the left-arm spinner offered no penetration and dished out too many poor deliveries. He was India's joint-most economical bowler, but his figures don't reflect how poor he was with the ball.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 1/10

Bhuvneshwar's disastrous two overs set the tone for England's run-chase. Even though there was swing on offer, the experienced fast bowler had no control over it and constantly sent down freebies. He failed to deliver when his team needed it the most.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 2/10

Ashwin was carted for 27 runs in his two overs. He found some grip and turn in his first few balls, but bowling to two right-handers, there wasn't much he could do.

Arshdeep Singh: 4/10

Arshdeep bowled only two overs on the night, which went for 15. The left-armer was used as an afterthought by Rohit even though India desperately needed wickets.

Mohammad Shami: 2/10

Shami was another expensive bowler. He was taken for four fours and three sixes as Buttler took a particular liking to him with England in the ascendancy. The veteran pacer created one chance that wasn't taken.

