T20 World Cup 2022: "India are playing a white-ball game that is dated and have done for years" - Michael Vaughan 

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan criticized India's outdated style of play following their semi-final exit in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The cricketer-turned-commentator conceded that the Indian Premier League (IPL) hasn't benefitted the Men in Blue, unlike the other country's players.

India's batting approach against England in the semi-final came under heavy criticism as they put up a below-par total after losing the toss. Rohit Sharma and Co. managed only 38 in the powerplay, as opposed to England, scoring 63 without losing a wicket. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales went on to chase 169 and hammer India by ten wickets to reach the T20 World Cup final.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan wrote:

"India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history. Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered? India are playing a white-ball game that is dated and have done for years."

The Ashes-winning captain reflected how India have repeatedly failed to live up to the hype and warned of the need to have a winning mindset moving forward.

"India have to be honest now. What happens when India arrive at a World Cup? Everyone plays them up. Nobody wants to criticise them because you get hammered on social media and pundits worry about losing work in India one day.

"But it is time to tell it straight. They can hide behind their great players but it is about getting a team playing the right way as a whole."

India were arguably one of the most in-form teams and the favorites heading into the T20 World Cup 2022. With Rohit Sharma at the helm, India had beaten every side in the bilateral T20I series and is currently number one in the ICC T20 rankings.

"They have the players, but just do not have the right process in place" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan.

Vaughan also stated that India are not making the most of the talent they have and criticized them for underutilizing Rishabh Pant. He added:

"I’m just staggered by how they play T20 cricket for the talent they have. They have the players, but just do not have the right process in place. They have to go for it. How they have not maximised someone like Rishabh Pant is incredible. In this era, put him up the top to launch it."

It remains to be seen which way Team India will be heading now after their fifth loss in a World Cup knockout game since 2015.

