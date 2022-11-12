T20 World Cup 2022: “Our bowling is not like India’s attack” - Kamran Akmal confident of Pakistan’s “match-winning” bowlers making life difficult for England in final

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has admitted that England played fearless cricket in their T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against India en route to their 10-wicket triumph. He, however, backed Pakistan’s bowlers to make a much bigger impact against England's batters in the final on Sunday, November 13.

The Englishmen had it too easy in the second semi-final against Team India on Thursday in Adelaide. Chasing 169, they romped home in 16 overs as openers Jos Buttler (80* off 49) and Alex Hales (86* off 47) featured in an unbroken 170-run stand - the highest partnership in the history of the T20 World Cup.

England will now face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Previewing the summit clash, Akmal admitted that England will be on a high after hammering India. However, speaking on his YouTube channel, he opined:

“The ease with which England beat India, it did not even seem like a semi-final match. They have played fearless cricket. But our bowling is not like India’s attack. The Pakistan team must think on the same lines. They have Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. They bowl at 140 kph plus and are match-winners."

Pakistan and England have scaled the heights to reach the #T20WorldCup final
Who will come out on top at the MCG?

While England got the better of India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final, Pakistan will also be confident after their impressive seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semi-final. They came up with a clinical show with both bat and ball to end Kiwis’ T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

“Shaheen and Naseem pick wickets early with the new ball” - Akmal on key aspect of Pakistan’s bowling

While terming Pakistan’s bowling attack as the best in this World Cup, Akmal stated that Shaheen and Naseem’s ability to claim early wickets gives them a significant edge. Hailing the entire bowling line-up, he said:

“Shaheen and Naseem Shah pick wickets early with the new ball. This is the specialty of our bowling. Of all the teams in the tournament, Pakistan have the best bowling line-up. We have excellent spinners as well.

“Shadab (Khan) and Shaheen both have 10 wickets each. If they perform (in the final), one of them could be the Player of the Tournament. That will be a massive achievement,” Akmal concluded.

Shadab and Shaheen are among the nine players shortlisted by the organizers for the Player of the tournament. Three England players - Buttler, Hales and all-rounder Sam Curran - are part of the illustrious list, which also features the Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

