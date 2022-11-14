T20 World Cup 2022: “I know how it feels after such a loss” - Inzamam-ul-Haq recalls 1999 heartbreak after Pakistan’s defeat to England in final

Inzamam-ul-Haq empathized with the Pakistan cricket team after their five-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

Recalling the 1999 ODI World Cup final, in which Pakistan went down to Australia at Lord’s, the former captain stated that he could understand what the players must be going through.

Having defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, Pakistan went into the summit clash against the Englishmen high on confidence. However, their batting let them down on the big day. They managed only 137/8 after being asked to bat and lost the final by five wickets.

Sharing the pain of the players following the loss, Inzamam’s mind went back to the time when Pakistan suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of the Aussies in the 1999 World Cup final. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“It was a disappointing result. We had lost the 1999 World Cup final. I know how it feels after such a loss. I can understand what the players must be going through.

“I was also part of the team that won in 1992. So, I can also imagine how they would have felt if they had won. Our fans are understanding and these players are still heroes for them. Well done, Pakistan,” the legendary former cricketer added.

Wasim Akram-led Pakistan were in terrific form during the 1999 ODI World Cup held in England. However, they came a cropper in the final. Batting first, they were bundled out of 132 in 39 overs. Australia chased down the target in 20.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

“Lot of good things happened” - Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign

Admitting that Pakistan fell short at the end in the T20 World Cup 2022, Inzamam praised Babar Azam and his boys, asserting that a lot of good things came out of their efforts. Summing up the team’s performance in the tournament, he commented:

“Credit to Babar Azam and the senior players as well. It is not necessary to ignore the good things every time we lose. Everyone would be disappointed over the loss in the World Cup final, but a lot of good things happened and that should be appreciated. Doing so will motivate the players to do the same again and keep working hard.”

“A few changes are needed in the team. Coach, captain and selection committee should sit and discuss about it. This team must now go one step ahead,” he concluded.

Pakistan began the T20 World Cup 2022 with losses to India and Zimbabwe. However, they reached the final by winning their next four matches. The finale was expected to be a close contest, but England were way too clinical on the big day.

