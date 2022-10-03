"No Jasprit Bumrah = No Trophy" - Fans react as Jasprit Bumrah is officially ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

Team India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury.

In an official statement issued on Monday, October 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that the decision was made after a thorough examination and discussions with the medical staff.

Bumrah has been forced to miss several crucial matches, including the 2022 Asia Cup, due to a back injury. He made his comeback with India's home T20I series against Australia in September.

The speedster featured in two games and bowled six overs in the rubber. His injury, however, reappeared and he was ruled out of the ensuing white-ball series against South Africa.

Bumrah's absence has concerned a number of fans, given he is India's pace bowling spearhead. Furthermore, bowling is one department where there is still some scope for improvement for the Men in Blue ahead of the showpiece event.

The 28-year-old was expected to solve India's death-bowling woes. However, the team management will need to return to the drawing board after Bumrah's injury prior to the crucial assignment.

Several citizens took to social media, expressing their worries over Bumrah's absence.

Here are some of the reactions:

Harsh Kaushik @HarshKa66291816 @BCCI We are making big mistakes by putting Bumrah out of the squad, especially when death bowling ia considered at this point of time we don't have any death bowling especiallst at this time. @BCCI We are making big mistakes by putting Bumrah out of the squad, especially when death bowling ia considered at this point of time we don't have any death bowling especiallst at this time.

Pradeep Shanti 🇮🇳 @pradeepkr_ Ye BCCI wale instalment me dil todte hai... Jaspreet Bumrah ruled out from world t20i 2022. Ye BCCI wale instalment me dil todte hai... Jaspreet Bumrah ruled out from world t20i 2022.💔

Muzamil Nabi @nabimuzamil4 in the tournament. Jasprip Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022. It is a big blow for Team India that could prove very costly forin the tournament. Jasprip Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022. It is a big blow for Team India that could prove very costly for 🇮🇳 in the tournament.

. @khemansingla NO JASPRIT BUMRAH=NO TROPHY NO JASPRIT BUMRAH=NO TROPHY 😖😭

Mayank @fab_mayank Think we will again struggle to reach last 4 now that Bumrah is out. Bumrah’s Aus experience couldve been goldust… Think we will again struggle to reach last 4 now that Bumrah is out. Bumrah’s Aus experience couldve been goldust…

SURBHI SHARMA🇮🇳 @Imsurbhis @BCCI Ya to fir wo thik se recover hi nhi hua tha or jabrn usko match khilwa diye 2 mujhe to esa lgta hai @BCCI Ya to fir wo thik se recover hi nhi hua tha or jabrn usko match khilwa diye 2 mujhe to esa lgta hai

Kurkureter 2.0🏳️‍🌈 @cricketoholicc @BCCI Why did Bumrah play Australia series when he wasn't completely fit? What a shame. BCCI has a lot to answer! @BCCI Why did Bumrah play Australia series when he wasn't completely fit? What a shame. BCCI has a lot to answer!

MediumPaceDobbler @MediumPaceDobb1

#T20WorldCup

#Cricket twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s… ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo A huge blow for India - Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the #T20WorldCup A huge blow for India - Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the #T20WorldCup https://t.co/5wBSM14RCk Big loss for India. Arguably their most important player. Irreplaceable. Recent struggles bowling at death show how tough that job is and Bumrah is one of the best in the world Big loss for India. Arguably their most important player. Irreplaceable. Recent struggles bowling at death show how tough that job is and Bumrah is one of the best in the world #T20WorldCup #Cricket twitter.com/ESPNcricinfo/s…

Rego fernando @icareall_rf



Meanwhile Rohit sharma BCCI confirms Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup.Meanwhile Rohit sharma BCCI confirms Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile Rohit sharma ⬇️ https://t.co/NB3LdR8dhB

. @lentiilsoup heartbroken for Bumrah heartbroken for Bumrah 😔

Team India will be without their two senior pros at the T20 World Cup 2022. Apart from Bumrah, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also miss the tournament owing to a knee injury.

BCCI to name Jasprit Bumrah's replacement soon

The BCCI confirmed in its official statement that Bumrah's replacement for the T20 World Cup 2022 will be announced soon. Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar, who were named as the standbys for the marquee event, appear to be the frontrunners for the vacant spot.

BCCI wrote:

"The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists.

"Bumrah, was initially ruled out from the ongoing Mastercard 3-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. The BCCI will be naming a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the squad for the marquee tournament soon."

Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Bumrah in the Indian squad for their three-match T20I series against South Africa, could also earn a call-up for the marquee event.

India will open their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Who according to you should replace Jasprit Bumrah in Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.

