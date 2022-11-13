T20 World Cup 2022, PAK vs ENG: Stats from the finals 

The highly anticipated summit clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 will take place on a chilly Sunday night (November 13) in Melbourne. The winner of the match between England and Pakistan, two former World Cup champions, will join the West Indies on the elite list of nations to have won the biggest T20 silverware twice.

With four consecutive victories to their name, Pakistan are riding high on confidence. England, on the other hand, have benefitted from their in-form openers and a potent bowling unit which shone during their 10-wicket emphatic win over Team India, in the second semi-final on Thursday, November 10.

Ahead of today's big game at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), here are some key stats you need to know about from the previous finals of the biggest event in T20I cricket.

Batting stats in T20 World Cup finals

Highest team total: 173/2 scored by Australia (AUS) against New Zealand (NZ) in the 2021 final.

Lowest team total: 101/10 by Sri Lanka (SL) against West Indies (WI) in the 2012 final.

Most runs by a batter: Marlon Samuels - 163 runs for the West Indies (WI) from two appearances.

Highest individual score by a batter in a single match: 85 (off 48 balls) by Kane Williamson of NZ vs AUS in the 2021 final.

Bowling stats in T20 World Cup finals

Most wickets by a bowler: 4 wickets by Ajantha Mendis (SL) and Umar Gul (PAK)

Best individual figures: 4/12 by Ajantha Mendis vs WI in the 2012 final.

Fielding and wicket-keeping stats in T20 World Cup finals

Most catches: 4 by Samuel Badree

Most dismissals by a wicket-keeper: 2 by Dinesh Ramdin

Last T20 World Cup final (2021)

New Zealand v Australia played in the final last year

In the last T20 World Cup final, in 2021, reigning champions Australia trounced arch-rivals New Zealand by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

After bowling first, the Aussies restricted the Kiwis to 172/4 in the first innings. While Josh Hazlewood was influential in his spell of 3/16, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson played a knock to remember, scoring a valiant 48-ball 85.

Chasing 173, Australia lost skipper Aaron Finch quite early. However, a match-changing partnership of 92 from just 60 balls between David Warner and Mitchell Marsh saw Australia take control of the game.

With his 50-ball 77*, Marsh eventually took his side over the line with seven balls remaining and also clinched the Man of the Match award.

