T20 World Cup 2022: "Not only me, many people felt Pakistan would win" - Inzamam-ul-Haq on comparisons with 1992

Inzamam-ul-Haq reckons that Pakistan lost a great opportunity to win the T20 World Cup 2022 by faltering against England in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

Opening up about the constant comparisons with Pakistan’s journey during the 1992 ODI World Cup, the former skipper admitted that he had a strong feeling Babar Azam’s men would lift the title.

Pakistan’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022 was strikingly similar to 1992. On both occasions, they fought back from the brink of elimination to reach the final. However, while Imran Khan’s men lifted the ODI World Cup trophy in 1992, Babar and Co. faltered in the summit clash against England.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Pakistan were held to 137/8, a target England chased down in 19 overs with five wickets in hand. Reflecting on the team’s defeat, Inzamam said on his YouTube channel:

“The result is obviously disappointing. Pakistan had a great opportunity to win the World Cup, but they could not. Still, I would appreciate the boys. Reaching the final also was a big effort.

“The manner in which they fought back, I felt they would go on to win the final. People were comparing it to 1992. Not only me, many people felt Pakistan would win,” the former cricketer added.

Incidentally, Inzamam was one of the stars of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup final triumph against England at the MCG. He hammered 42 in 35 balls as Imran’s “cornered tigers” went on to win the final by 22 runs.

“160-170 would have been a fighting score” - Inzamam reckons Pakistan fell short with the bat

Pakistan paid the price for a poor batting effort in Sunday’s final. Not a single batter from the team could cross the 40-run mark. Shan Masood’s 38 was the top score in the innings.

Sharing his views on Pakistan’s batting, Inzamam commented:

“Speaking of the match, a lot can be said about their batting and bowling. It was clear that they did not score enough runs. Pakistan batted well in the first 15-16 overs, but could not score those additional 15-20 runs at the death.

“160-170 would have been a fighting score with which Pakistan could have put England under some pressure. Pakistan’s bowlers, however, put up a very good effort. The body language of their bowlers was excellent,” he added.

Defending 137, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf combined to reduce England to 45/3 inside the powerplay. However, Ben Stokes (52* off 49) stood tall and lifted England to victory in yet another World Cup final.

