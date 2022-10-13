T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting India's 3 highest run-scorers

The first round of the T20 World Cup 2022 will begin on Sunday (October 16). Team India, who are one of the favorites to win the title, will kick off their campaign on October 23.

The Men in Blue delivered an abysmal performance in the last edition as they crashed out of the Super 12 stage after losing to Pakistan and New Zealand. However, they have formed a stellar squad for the upcoming tournament which is a great mixture of experience and young blood.

On that note, let's predict the three highest run-scorers for Team India in the showpiece event.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav in action against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 (Credits: Getty)

Suryakumar Yadav is the highest run-scorer in T20Is in 2022. He has already notched up 801 runs at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 184.56.

Yadav is a belligerent batter with a wide range of shots. He can pull his team out of tricky situations and win matches single-handedly. The fact that Dale Steyn compared him to South African legend AB de Villiers is a testament to his phenomenal progress as a player.

#2 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Credits: Getty)

Virat Kohli has been in superb form since the Asia Cup 2022. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 276 runs in five innings. In his latest outing against South Africa, the 33-year-old hit 49* off 28 balls.

With Team India shifting to an aggressive batting template, Kohli will have to play the anchor role. However, he has shown time and time again that he is more than capable of playing blistering knocks against some of the top oppositions.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (Credits: Getty)

A lot will be riding on India's skipper Rohit Sharma in the blockbuster event. Under his captaincy, India have performed exceptionally well in bilaterals, but it remains to be seen how well he can lead the Men in Blue in ICC tournaments.

Rohit is an experienced batter and a reliable opener. He is the all-time highest run-scorer in T20Is with 3737 runs in 142 matches. The 35-year-old also holds the record for having hit the most sixes (178) in the format.

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

