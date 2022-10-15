T20 World Cup 2022: Predicting India's playing XI vs Pakistan

In a press conference ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Team India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that the Men in Blue have already decided their playing XI for their opening game of the tournament against Pakistan. Rohit and Co. will face off against their arch-rivals on Sunday, October 23 at the MCG.

“I don’t believe in last-minute decisions. We want to keep our boys informed about team selection before so that they can prepare early. I already have my XI for the Pakistan match. Already those players are informed. I don’t believe in a last-minute thing. I want them to prepare well," Rohit said.

Clearly, India are unlikely to make too many changes to the side that took on Australia and South Africa in T20I series over the last few weeks. Injuries have slightly hampered the team's plans for the marquee ICC event, but they will be confident of putting out a strong team that can challenge for the title.

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

The opening combination has been a constant over the last few T20I series. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, brandishing their willows in a way that suits the side's new attacking template, should take strike against the fearsome trio of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Rahul found some form against South Africa and Australia, even though he wasn't at his best. Rohit, meanwhile, has made key contributions over the last year although his conversion rate hasn't been great.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk)

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

At Nos. 3 and 4, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are locks. Two of the best T20I batters in the world, Kohli and Suryakumar will need to bring their spin game to the fore in the middle overs against Pakistan.

Dinesh Karthik is unlikely to bat as high as No. 5, but he is listed here for the sake of clarity. The veteran keeper will look to make a mark at a competition he graced all the way back in 2007.

Rishabh Pant hasn't been in great T20I form of late, while Deepak Hooda will serve as a backup.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

India v Australia - T20 International Series: Game 3

Hardik Pandya, of course, is one of the first names on the Indian teamsheet.

In Ravindra Jadeja's absence, Axar Patel has made a name for himself as a capable replacement who can bowl in the powerplay and contribute a few runs. Can he bat up the order as a floater to counter spin? India, without a left-hander in the top five, might need him to against Pakistan.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

3rd T20 International: India v South Africa

India will have to choose between Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal to accompany Axar in the spin department. While this is a touch-and-go call, the former could be a better option given the opposition and recent form.

Pakistan have struggled against off-spinners of late, and Chahal wasn't particularly effective against the side in the preceding Asia Cup. Ashwin even excelled in the previous warm-up game, scalping three wickets in an over. India could still pick Chahal, who has been their first-choice spinner in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. But Ashwin seems like the better bet on paper.

The pace department is struggling without Jasprit Bumrah, especially at the death. Since Rohit has repeatedly thrown his weight behind his experienced fast bowlers, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be part of the playing XI against Pakistan despite questions over their places in the side.

Finally, Arshdeep Singh will have a massive task on his hands to somehow replicate Bumrah's all-phase prowess. Mohammad Shami is an option to replace Bhuvneshwar, given his new-ball skills and hit-the-deck variety, but he hasn't played a T20I since the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. Throwing him into the thick of things against Pakistan, again, might not be the best course of action.

