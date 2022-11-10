Rahul Dravid's role as Team India head coach has come under the scanner after the team's humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Jos Buttler asked India to bat first on a wicket that had a little bit of grass. Indian openers KL Rahul (5) and Rohit Sharma (27) once again failed to turn up with big scores, although the latter fired some crackling shots in the start but failed to continue with the momentum.

Suryakumar Yadav, India's batting backbone in the T20 World Cup 2022 could add just 14 runs in 10 balls, including a four and a six.

Brisk half-centuries by Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) and Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) propelled India to a competitive score of 168 for 6 in the first innings. Pandya pressed the accelerator button in the slog overs and took the likes of Chris Jordan and Sam Curran to the cleaners.

In the 169-run chase, Buttler pummeled three boundaries in the first over against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Alex Hales showed another class act with the bat in the big game. He dispatched the likes of Bhuvneshwar, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel in the stands for one six each to make it three in the powerplay.

The England openers put their side in a commanding position by scoring 63 runs in the powerplay overs. Hales was the wrecker-in-chief at one point, scoring 77 in 40 balls, while Buttler played a sedate knock of 42 at the end of the 12th over.

The England captain soon joined his opening partner in the carnage with a four and a six against Hardik Pandya helping him complete his fifty. Buttler smashed two fours and a six off Shami as ruthless England sealed the T20 World Cup final spot, with four overs to spare.

Many dejected fans of the Indian cricket team have questioned Dravid's job after their exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Lokesh Gamot @gamotlokesh I think this loss is on @rahuldravid and @ImRo45 . Team selection and approach to the game was aweful. Playing both @ashwinravi99 and @axarpatel never made sense and he played Axar today where England had too many left hand batsman was a decision out of my mind. I think this loss is on @rahuldravid and @ImRo45 . Team selection and approach to the game was aweful. Playing both @ashwinravi99 and @axarpatel never made sense and he played Axar today where England had too many left hand batsman was a decision out of my mind.

Abir @_AmiAbir #INDvsENG Should Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid not take the responsibility & resign? #T20Iworldcup2022 Should Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid not take the responsibility & resign? #T20Iworldcup2022 #INDvsENG

💕Amrit💞 @amrit52717525 Rahul Dravid ne apne jaise team bana di hai tuk tuk master. Rahul Dravid ne apne jaise team bana di hai tuk tuk master.

Skywalker @theurbanmarxist

We don't have ballers who can bat.

We have ballers who can neither bat nor bowl. @Ex_Introvert007 Likes of Sanju Samson, Gill, Shaw even after performing domestically gets dropped series after series. Rahul Dravid's obsession with baller's who can both bat and ball have cost us this world cup.We don't have ballers who can bat.We have ballers who can neither bat nor bowl. @Ex_Introvert007 Likes of Sanju Samson, Gill, Shaw even after performing domestically gets dropped series after series. Rahul Dravid's obsession with baller's who can both bat and ball have cost us this world cup. We don't have ballers who can bat.We have ballers who can neither bat nor bowl.

Subramaniam @subram54 With due respect to Rahul Dravid we need a guy like Yuvraj or Dhoni as coach for world cup one day With due respect to Rahul Dravid we need a guy like Yuvraj or Dhoni as coach for world cup one day

Zafar🇮🇳 @zafarkaleem07 Rahul Dravid destroyed Indian T20 cricket. He is just giving preference to senior players not inform players.

Aswin vs Chahal - aswin is senior

Rahul vs Hooda - Rahul is senior

Pant vs Karthik - Rahul Dravid destroyed Indian T20 cricket. He is just giving preference to senior players not inform players.Aswin vs Chahal - aswin is seniorRahul vs Hooda - Rahul is senior Pant vs Karthik -

Dr Palash Agrawal @drpalashagrawal Just like his cricket Rahul Dravid is not suitable to this next gen z cricket which teams like England and Australia play...



India also started winnig when Rahul Dravid was removed by Dhoni...



Now Ganguly has brought back Dravid and his test match and pedestrian type of cricket Just like his cricket Rahul Dravid is not suitable to this next gen z cricket which teams like England and Australia play...India also started winnig when Rahul Dravid was removed by Dhoni...Now Ganguly has brought back Dravid and his test match and pedestrian type of cricket

aham_deva_asmi @daramudhan With due respect to Rahul Dravid, this isn't working. The current set-up is nowhere near the Ravi Shastri-Bharat Arun-Vikram Rathour combo. Pace bowling needs immediate attention; seems the reins have been left unattended once Bharath Arun stepped down..4/n With due respect to Rahul Dravid, this isn't working. The current set-up is nowhere near the Ravi Shastri-Bharat Arun-Vikram Rathour combo. Pace bowling needs immediate attention; seems the reins have been left unattended once Bharath Arun stepped down..4/n

India still searching for ICC trophy since 2013

India haven't won an ICC title since lifting the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England under MS Dhoni. The Men in Blue have lost four semi-finals in a row in overall World Cup events - 2015 ODI World Cup 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup.

Dravid took over as India's head coach just after their embarrassing exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. There was a lot of hope from the new leadership pair to take Indian cricket to new heights, but the team could not bring glory to the nation.

