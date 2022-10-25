T20 World Cup 2022: Ranking jerseys of all Super 12 teams 

After an exciting preliminary round of fixtures, the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 got underway with a marquee clash between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday (October 22).

The following day saw India secure a victory in a cliffhanger against Pakistan on Sunday.

So far, all twelve teams from the Super 12s have played one match apiece.

Among the traditions of the tournament, revealing jerseys has always been a special moment, and there have been some stylish cricket kits this time around as well. Each team sports a unique kit for the showpiece event.

On that note, let's rank the jerseys of all the teams battling against each other in the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2022.

#12 Afghanistan

Rashid Khan sporting the Afghanistan team jersey [Pic Credit: ICC]

While keeping their customary blue color, the Afghans will wear a slightly different shirt than they did at the recent Asia Cup. However, their kit as a whole appears to be bland, with the only distinction being the dark blue stripes on the lower chest and minute design on the shoulders.

Afghanistan lost their opening Super 12 game against England on Saturday (October 22).

#11 Netherlands

Max ODowd sporting the Netherlands kit. [Pic Credit: ICC].

To no one's surprise, the Netherlands maintained their iconic orange color throughout the kit. Apart from their solid orange, the jersey has a combination of plain blue colors on their sleeves.

The logo of the tournament has been printed on the right side of the jersey while their team’s logo is imprinted on the left side of the jersey.

#10 Pakistan

Babar Azam sporting the Pakistani jersey [Pic Credit: ICC]

One of the few teams who have experimented with their kit are Pakistan, who revealed the jersey last month.

With the theme of 'Thunder', the front of the jersey features two shades of green - light and dark - while the sleeves feature a dark forest green color. Therein lay the problem as many in Pakistan and outside felt the jersey resembled a watermelon.

There's no doubt that the team wanted to try something different. However, it would be safe to say that the kit proved to be a little underwhelming.

#9 Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza sporting the Zimbabwe kit [Pic Credit: ICC]

Similar to Pakistan, Team Zimbabwe also opted to change the nuance of their jersey as they moved away from their traditional red.

Rather, the African nation have gone for yellow as their base color, restricting the red shade to their collar and lower part of the jersey.

After doing well in the preliminary round, Zimbabwe had their first Super 12 game against South Africa washed out due to rain on Monday.

#8 Ireland

Joshua Little (L) and Andy Balbernie (R) for Ireland [Pic Credit: Ireland Cricket]

Another team who went through the preliminary round of fixtures to seal their berth in the Super 12s are Ireland, who are donning the the bright green they have been through over the years.

The jersey has a dark blue shade of collar alongside an eye-catching transitional pattern from green to blue on the torso.

#7 South Africa

South Africa v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

South Africa are in their familiar green, while their presence in yellow is less than usual. The blue-and-green motif around the waist also makes an appearance on the right collar, while the national flag features on the left collar.

Interestingly, the Proteas have gone with the exact same jersey they sported as their away kit during the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE.

#6 England

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

One of the favorites to win the tournament, England were the first team to unveil their kit. The Jos Buttler-led unit opted for their regular red kit, which they often use in the T20 format.

England Cricket @englandcricket

15 players named 🏏

Winning the aim Introducing our #T20WorldCup squad15 players named 🏏Winning the aim Introducing our #T20WorldCup squad 💪15 players named 🏏Winning the aim 🏆

The red shirt, featuring three unusually jovial Three Lions, looked reasonably cool alongside the blue trousers, which provided a nice contrast.

#5 Bangladesh

While they may find it hard to make their mark on the field at the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh are miles ahead of a few teams when it comes to donning a captivating jersey at the event.

Bangladesh Cricket @BCBtigers



This year's Men's World Cup 2022 jersey for the Bangladesh Cricket Team has been created using the essence of Bangladesh.



#BCB #Cricket The grand revealing!This year's Men's World Cup 2022 jersey for the Bangladesh Cricket Team has been created using the essence of Bangladesh. The grand revealing!This year's Men's World Cup 2022 jersey for the Bangladesh Cricket Team has been created using the essence of Bangladesh.#BCB #Cricket https://t.co/sONjignwYL

While they didn't alter with their customary dark green and a hint of red color, the jersey is inspired by Bangladesh’s famous muslin textile – Jamdani, the Royal Bengal Tiger and the beautiful Sundarbans.

While the majority of the front of the shirt conceals an impression of the Royal Bengal Tiger, it's image is printed on one side. The trousers, which are entirely green, end up looking decent with the shirt.

#4 Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameera sporting the Sri Lankan jersey [Pic Credit: ICC]

While Bangladesh's kit features an imprinted Tiger, the front-engraved lion on the Sri Lankan jersey is its most striking feature.

The 2022 Asian Cup champions have come up with another great kit, where the yellow shade accents throughout while their traditional blue is deeper than before.

The new jersey also encapsulates the emotions of the Sri Lankans, who have endured a horrific time in the country since the turn of the year.

#3 India

Team india unveiled their jersey in September [Pic Credit: BCCI]

At number three are India, who did subtle experimentations with their design and pattern, which proved to be attractive and bode well with the fans as well.

BCCI @BCCI



Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by #HarFanKiJersey



#TeamIndia #MPLSports #CricketFandom To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you.Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you.Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport. #HarFanKiJersey#TeamIndia #MPLSports #CricketFandom https://t.co/3VVro2TgTT

The jersey, much like India’s training gears, took on a lighter shade of blue with darker sleeves. There is also a tinge of dark blue spilling onto the torso area from the left. The Men in Blue took a trip down memory lane by opting for two shades of blue with a dominating sky blue color.

Using bright orange for the buttons, collar, and the word "INDIA" itself, the jersey is known as "One Blue."

#2 New Zealand

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell sporting the New Zealand jersey [Pic Credit: New Zealand Cricket]

Rarely does New Zealand go wrong with their cricket kits and introduce a fantastic kit once again at the ongoing showpiece event.

New Zealand decided to do away with their all-black outfit in favor of a ‘retro’ option – not the beige from the 1980s but a shade of ash from the late 1990s. It has a brand new design that combines the Kiwis' black color with heritage gray. Gray was a prominently present color in NZ's jerseys in the 1990s.

The shirt's bottom half is coated in black, while the top half is gray. The trouser is black in color with three white lines inserted in between on the chest.

Additionally, the Southern Cross is featured on the shirt as a reference to the country in place of the iconic fern as a major symbol.

#1 Australia

Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood donning the Australian kit for the T20 World Cup 2022 [Pic Credit: ICC]

The hosts and defending champions Australia have the most unique and appealing kit at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Opting to go for an indigenous-looking kit for the first time in a major event, Australian designers have put in a lot of artwork into the jersey.

The majority of the upper area on the front of the shirt will feature green and gold colors, which often represents the Australian side, while the sleeves are covered in black. The artwork by Walkabout Wickets has taken up the remaining space, and the jersey as a whole has a lot of representation, adding value to the team.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes