Pakistan captain Babar Azam wants his team to play fearless cricket in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 following their seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday, November 9.

Shaheen Afridi once again starred with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 152 for 4 on a slow and turning pitch at the SCG. Afridi picked two wickets for 24 runs from four overs, while left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz claimed one wicket.

Pakistan openers Babar Azam (53 off 42 balls) and Mohammad Rizwan (57 off 43 balls) hit brisk half-centuries in their 105-run opening stand. Pakistan chased the moderate score with five balls to spare and continued their unbeaten run against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC event.

Pakistan will play either India or England in the final in Melbourne. However, Babar is open to facing any team in a marquee clash with the intent of fearless cricket.

Speaking in a post-match press conference on which team they would like to play, Babar Azam said:

"See right now, we cannot say which opponent will come against us. Whichever opponent we face in the final, our focus would be to give our 100%. You ensure on overcoming things and there is always a pressure in the final. We want to play fearless cricket which we played in the last three or four matches. We are ready to play either team in the final."

"When you win like this you feel satisfied" - Babar Azam on semi-final triumph against NZ

Pakistan were right on their toes after Finn Allen hit Afridi for a boundary on the first ball. However, Afridi trapped the New Zealand opener for LBW in the first over itself. A brilliant throw by Shadab Khan at the non-striker's end then sent Devon Conway back into the dugout.

A 68-run stand between Kane Williamson (46) and Daryl Mitchell (53*) gave New Zealand something to fight for before their captain was bowled while attempting a scoop shot off Afridi.

Although Shadab Khan conceded 33 runs from his four-overs spell, his spin bowling partner Nawaz got the crucial wicket of Glenn Phillips in the eighth over.

Speaking about the team's overall performance and their approach in the final, Babar Azam said:

"The way the team has performed in all three departments was outstanding. The way we got the momentum after the South Africa match was very key for us and we continued that. When you win like this you feel satisfied but we still have one match and will try to concentrate on that."

Pakistan will play against the winner between India and England in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on November 13 at the MCG.

