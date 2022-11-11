T20 World Cup 2022: "T20 cricket is not his cup of tea" - Danish Kaneria questions Ravichandran Ashwin's selection in Indian team

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that Ravichandran Ashwin should not have been a part of India's squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he pointed out that the veteran spinner wasn't expected to do well in Australian conditions. Kaneria suggested that Ashwin should only play Test cricket as he used to when Virat Kohli was at the helm of the team.

He explained:

"Ravichandran Ashwin didn't deserve to play in this T20 World Cup. He cannot do well in Australian conditions. He should only play Test cricket. Virat Kohli did the right thing when he was the captain, reserving Ashwin only for the longer format. T20 cricket is not his cup of tea. Being an off-spinner, he can't bowl off-spin."

Notably, Ashwin struggled against England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales in the second semi-final on Thursday, November 10, conceding 27 runs from his two overs. The Men in Blue suffered a heartbreaking 10-wicket loss, failing to pick up a single wicket while defending a total of 168.

The 36-year-old off-spinner bagged six wickets from as many matches at the event and finished with an economy rate of 8.15. He was criticized by many fans for his underwhelming performance in the crucial knockout fixture.

Speaking about the team selection, Kaneria highlighted that the Rohit Sharma-led side should have promoted Rishabh Pant higher up the order. He noted that the swashbuckler should have been sent after opener KL Rahul got out, in an attempt to up the ante.

He added:

"India played Rishabh Pant in this game. But if they brought him in, they should have at least utilised him well. They could have promoted him higher up the order. He should have been sent after KL Rahul's dismissal. What is he going to do when he gets a chance to bat in the 19th over?"

Pant scored six runs off four deliveries against England before being run out in the final over of the Indian innings. The left-handed batter sacrificed his wicket to ensure that the well-set Hardik Pandya was on strike at that important juncture.

"He would have been a part of the Indian team if Rohit Sharma hadn't favored a few selected players" - Danish Kaneria on Rahul Tewatia

Kaneria went on to say that India's team management should have focussed on grooming players like Rahul Tewatia instead of giving Rohit Sharma's preferred players a long rope.

He opined that given his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Tewatia could have played the same role that Shadab Khan has played for Pakistan in T20Is in recent years. The former leg spinner added:

"Where is Rahul Tewatia? He should have been groomed by the team management. He would have been a part of the Indian team if Rohit Sharma hadn't favoured a few selected players.

"What Shadab Khan is doing for Pakistan, Rahul Tewatia could have done for India. He is a good bowler and is also an impactful batter."

Tewatia earned his maiden call-up in 2021 for a five-match T20I series against England. He didn't get to feature in the playing XI for any of the fixtures and was dropped from the team after the rubber.

He was part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) team in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Tewatia proved his mettle as a finisher during the tournament, winning matches for his side with his power-hitting.

