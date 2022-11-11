Former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis believes that the Indian cricket team played under immense pressure in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England.

After winning the toss, England skipper Jos Buttler put the Men in Blue to bat first on a flat wicket in Adelaide. India rode on Hardik Pandya's late fireworks and Virat Kohli's composed innings to reach a par score of 168.

England openers Alex Hales (86*) and Jos Buttler (80*) romped to a 10-wicket win with their nonchalant approach in the chase to see the moderate target with four overs to spare.

It was an identical 10-wicket loss for India against Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. India's failure to qualify for the Asia Cup final brought the team management under scrutiny and their recent exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 would add salt to their wounds.

Waqar believes Rohit Sharma's men take extreme pressure in big matches. While speaking on how team India has been under pressure over the last year, the former Pakistan pacer told A Sports:

"It (pressure) was seen today, when they played Pakistan last year in UAE, in the Asia Cup as well. All these things clearly shows that they just take pressure and that's why they couldn't really move on with the game."

Younis added:

"If you look at their big names, you take Rahul, Rohit, and Virat who have centuries to their names. But today it just felt like they were in a shell."

"That burden is something you really feel on your shoulders" - Waqar Younis on India playing in ICC knockout matches

Younis also mentioned how the IPL has built pressure on Indian players when it comes to playing in ICC tournaments. Explaining the IPL pressure on Indian players in ICC events, Younis said:

"Look, when the stakes are high then the pressure is too high. I feel that IPL is a mega event. There are a lot of things at stake, big businessmen are involved, it's a huge company."

He further added:

"When you play a mega event like this and play in international cricket, there is an added pressure. When you reach the knockout stages, then that burden is something you really feel on your shoulders.

Pakistan will take on England in the much-anticipated final clash of the T20 World Cup on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

