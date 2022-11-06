T20 World Cup 2022: "Time now to take back Lagaan" - Twitterati erupt in joy as India trump Zimbabwe to set up semi-final clash against England

Team India delivered a clinical performance against Zimbabwe in their final group-stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 6.
The Men in Blue secured a comfortable 71-run victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to finish as the table-toppers in Group 2. India, after electing to bat first, registered an impressive total of 186 thanks to fine half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav (61*) and KL Rahul (51).
They followed it up with an inspired show with the ball, bundling out Zimbabwe for a paltry score of 115. The veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three wickets for his side, while Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya finished with two scalps each.
Several fans took to social media to commend Rohit Sharma and Co. for their impactful performances in the fixture to claim the top spot in their group. Here are some of the reactions:
The Rohit Sharma-led side showcased great consistency during the group stage of the showpiece event, losing just a single game. Notably, India are the only team to have four wins to their name in the competition.
India to lock horns with England in the second sem-final of the T20 World Cup 2022
India and England will battle it out in a knockout clash at the Adelaide Oval. The crucial tie is set to be played on Thursday, November 10. The game promises to be a high-octane one as both the star-studded teams look to book a berth for the all-important final
Both India and England have squared off on three occasions in the T20 World Cup so far. The Men in Blue have a slight edge when it comes to the head-to-head record, given that they have emerged victorious over the English team twice.
The first semi-final of the tournament will take place on Wednesday, November 9. Pakistan and New Zealand will compete at the Sydney Cricket Ground for a place in the summit clash.
The much-awaited final of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.
