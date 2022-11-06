T20 World Cup 2022: "Time now to take back Lagaan" - Twitterati erupt in joy as India trump Zimbabwe to set up semi-final clash against England

Team India delivered a clinical performance against Zimbabwe in their final group-stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 6.

The Men in Blue secured a comfortable 71-run victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to finish as the table-toppers in Group 2. India, after electing to bat first, registered an impressive total of 186 thanks to fine half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav (61*) and KL Rahul (51).

They followed it up with an inspired show with the ball, bundling out Zimbabwe for a paltry score of 115. The veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three wickets for his side, while Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya finished with two scalps each.

Several fans took to social media to commend Rohit Sharma and Co. for their impactful performances in the fixture to claim the top spot in their group. Here are some of the reactions:

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit #INDvsZIM Congratulations Team India on a convincing win. Time now to take back Lagaan. Congratulations Team India on a convincing win. Time now to take back Lagaan. 😅 #INDvsZIM https://t.co/FwGIcfwa1o

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

Special mention to SuryaKumar Yadav and Ashwin.

Congratulations Team India and best wishes for the semi-finals against England . Clinical with the bat and ball today.Special mention to SuryaKumar Yadav and Ashwin.Congratulations Team India and best wishes for the semi-finals against England . #INDvsZIM Clinical with the bat and ball today.Special mention to SuryaKumar Yadav and Ashwin. Congratulations Team India and best wishes for the semi-finals against England . #INDvsZIM https://t.co/Ril1Z8PCry

Asha @ashaa_45

So proud of this team

And congrats captain From getting knocked out from Asia Cup to entering into the Semi final in World Cup,what a comeback this has been from Team IndiaSo proud of this teamAnd congrats captain @ImRo45 From getting knocked out from Asia Cup to entering into the Semi final in World Cup,what a comeback this has been from Team India 💙So proud of this team And congrats captain @ImRo45 ❤️ https://t.co/XZ6t7njvYS

Kammila Kannapa Raju @KKRaju_ysrcp #INDvsZIM #T20WorldCup2022 Congratulations #TeamIndia on a sensational win against Zimbabwe!! You've made the nation proud once again. Hats off to the fighting spirit and courage showed by every player. Onto the semi-finals. Well played boys!! Congratulations #TeamIndia on a sensational win against Zimbabwe!! You've made the nation proud once again. Hats off to the fighting spirit and courage showed by every player. Onto the semi-finals. Well played boys!! 💪🇮🇳 #INDvsZIM #T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/BiFfJAsEqu

Utkarsh @UtkarshS08 @surya_14kumar @imVkohli

All excited for the Semi Final with England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤩

& hopefully for the Final and the TITLE..🙃



All The Best, Team India! That was a cool one guys!! @ImRo45 All excited for the Semi Final with England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤩& hopefully for the Final and the TITLE..🙃All The Best, Team India! That was a cool one guys!! @ImRo45 @surya_14kumar @imVkohli All excited for the Semi Final with England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤩& hopefully for the Final and the TITLE..🙃All The Best, Team India!

Prasanna Balakrishnan @PrasannaBalakr2



Time to go all the way now. Come on



#INDvZIM #T20WorldCup Convincing win. Set up by KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and our 360, the bowlers did the job, and we finish top of our group and play England in the semifinal.Time to go all the way now. Come on #TeamIndia Convincing win. Set up by KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and our 360, the bowlers did the job, and we finish top of our group and play England in the semifinal. Time to go all the way now. Come on #TeamIndia #INDvZIM #T20WorldCup

The Rohit Sharma-led side showcased great consistency during the group stage of the showpiece event, losing just a single game. Notably, India are the only team to have four wins to their name in the competition.

India to lock horns with England in the second sem-final of the T20 World Cup 2022

India and England will battle it out in a knockout clash at the Adelaide Oval. The crucial tie is set to be played on Thursday, November 10. The game promises to be a high-octane one as both the star-studded teams look to book a berth for the all-important final

ICC @ICC



Mark your calendars for the



Semi-final fixtures



t20worldcup.com/news/2894432 Adelaide and Sydney to witness two epic clashesMark your calendars for the #T20WorldCup 2022 semi-finals 🗓Semi-final fixtures Adelaide and Sydney to witness two epic clashes 😍Mark your calendars for the #T20WorldCup 2022 semi-finals 🗓Semi-final fixtures 👇t20worldcup.com/news/2894432

Both India and England have squared off on three occasions in the T20 World Cup so far. The Men in Blue have a slight edge when it comes to the head-to-head record, given that they have emerged victorious over the English team twice.

The first semi-final of the tournament will take place on Wednesday, November 9. Pakistan and New Zealand will compete at the Sydney Cricket Ground for a place in the summit clash.

The much-awaited final of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes