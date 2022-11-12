T20 World Cup 2022: "To play for your country there is a different pressure on you" - Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf ahead of title clash against England

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf reckons that playing for your country puts a different amount of pressure ahead of the final clash against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup on Sunday, November 13, at the MCG.

The Men in Green are just one match away from repeating their heroics at the 1992 World Cup. Babar Azam's men have seen a lot of twists and turns in the past three weeks en route to their third T20 World Cup final.

A lot of stakes are involved for a reinvigorated Pakistan side to take on a menacing England led by Jos Buttler. Rauf, who has picked up six wickets at an average of 25.83 in the tournament so far, mentioned how he has learned to cope up with pressure in different competitions.

Speaking in a video uploaded on PCB's YouTube channel, Rauf said:

"When I started in PSL, I saw that sometimes you face different pressures when different types of players come against you. You bowl differently to each of them and gain experience. I just kept playing cricket and made my international debut.

"To play in leagues and to play for your country there is a different pressure on you. I have managed all these things and am still learning as you have to learn throughout your life."

"My role is to contain as many runs as I can" - Haris Rauf explains his role for Pakistan in T20 World Cup

In the absence of Shaheen Afridi in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, Rauf shouldered the responsibility of getting the breakthrough and became Babar's go-to man in crunch situations.

Speaking on his role in Pakistan's bowling attack after Afridi's comeback, Rauf explained:

"The role I have in the team is I come into bowl in the first change. If the new-ball bowler gives you wickets then it is your responsibility to carry the momentum. If they don't provide you wickets then my role is to contain as many runs as I can. My only motive is to give my best whenever I get the opportunity with due respect to the situation."

Rauf is more often utilized in death overs rather than in the powerplay. Pakistan is assured when a bowler like him is bowling the penultimate over. The 29-year-old holds an economy rate of 7.91 in the final five overs in T20Is. He has picked 39 wickets at an average of 15.76.

Explaining the mindset of bowling in death overs in T20Is, the Lahore Qalandars speedster said:

"Whenever you bowl in death overs, you should bowl with a clear mind. You know that every batter wants to hit you during the death overs. The more dot balls you bowl, the more pressure you create (for them). I haven't set any targets but my intention is to play for Pakistan for a longer period and keep giving my best for the team.

Haris Rauf @HarisRauf14 🏏 Mai tumhay wha du ga jha tumhara guman b na ho ga. Allah tera shukar Alhamdullilah. Pakistan zindabad 🤲 #onemoretogo inshallah Mai tumhay wha du ga jha tumhara guman b na ho ga. Allah tera shukar Alhamdullilah. Pakistan zindabad 🤲🇵🇰🏏#onemoretogo inshallah https://t.co/iq0XUBy2lT

Both Pakistan and England will aim for their second T20 World Cup title to join the West Indies as the most successful nation in the tournament.

