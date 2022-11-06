T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India's thumping win over Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match

Team India beat Zimbabwe comprehensively by 71 runs in their final Super 12 game on Sunday, November 6, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

After electing to bat first in the contest, the Men in Blue notched up 186/5 in the first innings. Suryakumar Yadav (61* off 25 balls) led the way in the batting department with an astonishing knock. KL Rahul (51) also continued the rich form by scoring his second half-century on the trot.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar set up the game for India in the very first over of the chase by bowling a wicket maiden. Arshdeep Singh backed him up by picking the wicket of Regis Chakabva in the second over to give his side another breakthrough.

Zimbabwe's chase got derailed from there as their top order collapsed like a pack of cards. Sikandar Raza (34) and Ryan Burl (35) put up a fight for a while by scoring briskly against spinners.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/22) broke the stand by cleaning up Burl in the 14th over to deliver a knockout punch to the opponents. Zimbabwe eventually skittled out for 115 in 17.2 overs and lost the match by 71 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on his team's performance and said:

"I thought it was a good all-round performance. Before the game we had qualified but it was important for us to come out and play the way we wanted to play. (On Suryakumar Yadav's knock) What he's doing for the team is remarkable. Just coming out there and playing the way he wants to play, taking the pressure off the other batters as well."

"England will be a good challenge for us - they've been playing really good cricket. That's what you expect in a semifinal. It's going to be a high pressure game but we can take a lot of pride in qualifying firstly and we need to play really well in the semifinal.

Courtesy of the win, India topped the Group 2 points table and will now face England in the second semi-final on Thursday, November 10, in Adelaide.

