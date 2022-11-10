Team India will square off against England in the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. The winner of this contest will meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday (November 13) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first. Mark Wood and Dawid Malan missed out due to injury issues. Chris Jordan and Philip Salt replaced them in the playing XI.

Team India did not make any changes to their side as they persisted with Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik in this pivotal contest.

Here are the playing XIs:

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England XI: Jos Buttler(c & wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

Ahead of the high-octane contest between the two top teams, fans expressed their excitement and anticipation by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms. They also gave their opinions on team combinations through memes.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

"The semi-final is India's game to lose"- Brad Hogg ahead of India versus England clash in T20 World Cup

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg opined that Team India have an edge over England due to Mark Wood and Dawid Malan's injury woes. He thinks Wood's raw pace would have been crucial for England to counter the threat of Virat Kohli and Surykumar Yadav.

Previewing the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022, Hogg said on his YouTube channel:

"The semi-final is India's game to lose. Wood is not there, instead, there is Jordan. You need that sheer pace in Adelaide against Suryakumar Yadav and Kohli. You want to bowl short and get them to pull."

He added:

"If Malan does not play, India can expose the middle order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the best bowler in the powerplay, he has got Buttler out five times as well in the past."

Who do you think will win this contest and face Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022? Sound off in the comments section.

