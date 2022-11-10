T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 Rohit Sharma captaincy memes after India's crushing loss against England in semi-finals

Rohit Sharma faced the wrath of frustrated fans after India's unceremonious exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, November 10. England beat Team India comprehensively by ten wickets in the second semi-final of the tournament in Adelaide.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest and set a target of 169, courtesy of half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli. The English bowlers dominated the proceedings in the first 15 overs of the innings. Pandya unleashed an assault in the death overs and powered India to a respectable total.

Alex Hales (86*) and Jos Buttler (80*) played spectacularly in the chase and produced a clinical batting performance to help England cruise to victory in just 16 overs.

Indian cricket fans were heartbroken after witnessing their side's humiliating loss against England. They blamed Rohit Sharma for not leading the side from the front with the bat and slammed him for the same by sharing memes. Some fans also trolled him regarding a couple of questionable captaincy decisions throughout the tournament.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Vishal. @SportyVishaI If choking in Knock outs is an art



Rohit Sharma : If choking in Knock outs is an art Rohit Sharma : https://t.co/KwSZhTgaTM

M. @IconicKohIi It's time to sack Rohit and make hardik as captain of india

Aarav @sigma__male_ ROHIT SHARMA IS THE WORST CAPTAIN EVER

"It's very disappointing how it turned out today" - Rohit Sharma after a thumping loss against England

Sharma expressed disappointment after Team India's timid overall performance in the semi-final. He opined that the bowlers let the team down in the second innings as the pitch was not a batting paradise.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sharma said:

"It's very disappointing how it turned out today. I thought we batted well at the back end to get to that score. We weren't good enough with the ball. It definitely wasn't a wicket where a team could come and chase the target in 16-17 overs. We didn't step up with the ball today."

Shedding light on the importance of maintaining composure in crunch games, he added:

"When it comes to the knockout stages, it becomes about handling the pressure. It's something that comes with individuals too. You can't go and teach people how to handle pressure.

"These guys have played enough cricket to know that with the IPL and other games, but it didn't happen today. When it comes to this stage, it's all about keeping calm."

