T20 World Cup 2022: Top 3 catches of the tournament 

The ICC Men's T20 World 2022 drew to a close on Sunday (November 13) in Melbourne when England trounced Pakistan by five wickets in the final to clinch their second T20 silverware in 12 years.

A terrific bowling display from England saw them restrict Pakistan to a below-par total of 137/8 as Sam Curran delivered a sharp spell of 3/12. In response, Ben Stokes starred with the bat for England, remaining unbeaten at the end and scoring a well-made 49-ball 52.

The Pakistani bowlers did well to make a game out of their low total. However, it wasn't meant to be for the Babar Azam-led side as they lost the game on the last ball of the 19th over.

There were many extraordinary moments during the 2022 T20 World Cup that left spectators awestruck. Be it some extravagant strokeplay, innovative pyrotechnics or crafty bowling spells, the marquee ICC event certainly had it all in abundance.

Another area that left viewers impressed was the fielding - from KL Rahul's match-changing direct run-out throw against Bangladesh to against Australia. The 2022 T20 World Cup was lit up by these moments of brilliance.

It is tough to handpick a select few considering the number of spectacular takes throughout the tournament. However, there were a handful that will endure in viewers' minds for years to come.

On that note, here are the top three catches from the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World 2022.

#3 Ryan Burl's diving catch against India

Team Zimbabwe had a memorable tournament, topping their group in the preliminary round before stamping out a historic win over Pakistan in the Super 12s.

Apart from this, an individual brilliance of a Zimbabwean player caught everyone's attention when Ryan Burl took a stunning diving catch to send Rishabh Pant packing in the group game against India.

Batting first, KL Rahul provided India with a brilliant start, scoring a 35-ball 51. At 98/3 after 13 overs, the stage was set for the Indian middle-order batters to go big.

However, the third ball of the 14th over bowled by Sean Williams was a moment of inspiration for Zimbabwe. Pant, who was looking for his first boundary, attempted a slog-sweep towards the left of long-on and the ball seemed to be headed towards safety.

However, a flying Ryan Burl had other ideas. Sprinting to his left at top speed, Burl covered an insane amount of ground and extended the full stretch. He timed his effort to perfection to claim a splendid catch.

This provided Zimbabwe with a golden chance of restricting India under a par total. However, an influential innings from Suryakumar Yadav (61* off 25) helped India post 186/5 in the first innings.

#2 Glenn Phillips' stunner against Australia

Flamboyant Kiwi batter Glenn Phillips sparked the Super 12 stage with a high-flying effort in the outfield during New Zealand's opening fixture against hosts Australia.

In pursuit of their chase of 201 runs in the second innings, the Australian batters looked all at sea when Marcus Stoinis arrived in the fifth over.

Stoinis (7 off 14) seemed tentative at the crease and failed to score freely. He finally tried to play a big shot towards deep extra cover in the air against Mitchell Santner in the ninth over but couldn't get the desired timing on the shot.

An alert and agile Glenn Phillips pounced on the opportunity and grabbed a breathtaking flying catch to end Stoinis' miserable stay. Phillips displayed the art of acrobatics to the hilt and drafted an early contention for the catch of the tournament.

New Zealand eventually won the game by a huge margin of 89 runs, with Devon Conway being the Man of the Match for his 58-ball 92*.

#1 Roelof van der Merwe's momentous catch against South Africa

"What a piece of individual brilliance. Van der Merwe. Goodness Me! The passport says he's old, his leg says he isn't," cried Ian Smith on air. He couldn't be any more right.

Arguably the most important catch of the Super 12s, Roelof van der Merwe pulled off an incredible effort to haunt his former side, South Africa during their last group fixture of the tournament.

His catch proved to be a huge moment in the game that totally tilted the scales in the favor of the Netherlands. They eventually managed to script a historic win against the Proteas by 13 runs.

In the 16th over of South Africa's run-chase of 159, Brandon Glover banged one in short and David Miller failed to control the pull.

The top edge flew towards the backward square leg region and Van der Merwe back peddled. He had to overcome the sun directly beaming into his eyes and held onto a stunner.

Van der Merwe's catch not only got rid of a dangerous David Miller (17 from 17) but also sunk South Africa as the Temba Bavuma-led side missed out on a spot for the knockout stages.

