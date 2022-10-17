T20 World Cup 2022: Warm-up Match 11 - England vs Pakistan Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction, and Live Streaming Details

England and Pakistan will lock horns in the 11th game of the T20 World Cup warm-ups on Monday (October 17) at The Gabba in Brisbane.

England, led by Jos Buttler, will be pretty high on confidence after beating Australia 2-0 in a recent three-game T20I series. Moreover, England beat Pakistan in a bilateral series in Karachi and Lahore.

In the absence of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy, the likes of Phil Salt and Alex Hales have stepped up big time. England's bowling has also been top notch. They will want to get their combination right before the Super 12.

Pakistan, meanwhile, made one change in their squad. The Men in Green roped in Fakhar Zaman into the 15-member squad in place of the injured leg-spinner Usman Qadir. Fakhar, however, won't play againt England, though.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has achieved the desired fitness levels and could take the field on Monday. The game is also a chance for Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and other Pakistani batters to get their act together.

England vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, Match 11, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: October 17, Monday; 1:30 pm IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is expected to be a good one for batting, but the track has favoured the team batting first. Hence, chasing may not be the best option here Bowlers are likely to get a lot of help.

Weather Forecast

It should be fairly pleasant. The temperature should be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side - 70 percent cloud cover could be there.

Squads

England

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood

Prediction

Both England and Pakistan recently played in the format and will be high on confidence. Going by the conditions, the team batting first should win.

Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

