T20 World Cup 2022: Warm-up Match 15 - New Zealand vs India Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and India will face each other in the 15th warm-up game of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday (October 19) at The Gabba in Brisbane.

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, got off to an impressive start after beating Australia by six runs on Monday (October 17). KL Rahul looked in ominous touch after he racked up a quickfire half-century. Virat Kohli scored 19 off 13 before perishing to a pull shot off Mitchell Starc.

Mohammed Shami bowled only one over but picked up three crucial wickets while conceding only four runs. After losing to Western Australia XI in Perth, the Men in Blue managed to make a decent comeback against Aaron Finch's men.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be a little low on confidence. The Black Caps recently lost to Babar Azam's Pakistan by seven wickets in the final of the T20I tri-series at home. South Africa also beat them by nine wickets in a warm-up match.

After being put in to bat first, the Black Caps were bowled out for 98 in 17.1 overs. Barring Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips, none of their batters could make a mark. Facing an in-form Indian team won't be easy for them by any means.

New Zealand vs India Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs India, Match 14, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up

Date and Time: October 19, Wednesday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

New Zealand vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba has been a decent one for batting but bowlers aren't expected to return empty-handed by any means. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss since there is rain expected in the night.

New Zealand vs India Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain around 9 pm at night and the DLS method is most likely to come into play. A delay may take place during the second innings. The playing conditions will be pleasant but clouds will be present throughout.

New Zealand vs India Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami

New Zealand vs India Prediction

India will be high on confidence after beating Australia at The Gabba. The Black Caps haven't had the best of times recently and it won't be surprising if India goes on to beat them in the warm-up match.

New Zealand vs India Live Streaming Details & Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

