T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match 4: Namibia vs Ireland probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Namibia will take on Ireland in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2022 on Tuesday, October 11. The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne will host this encounter.

Namibia will enter this match on the back of a reasonably successful campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23 not long ago. However, they will have to be wary of the change in format and will be locking horns with some of the best teams in the world in the upcoming week.

To start their preparations, they will face Ireland in their first warm-up fixture.

Led by Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia had a very good 2021 T20 World Cup, qualifying for the group stages. They will be eager to repeat that this time around. The likes of Erasmus, David Wiese and JJ Smit will provide a good amount of experience and they are one of the sides to look forward to in the competition.

Ireland, on the other hand, faced Afghanistan in their last series in the shortest format. They won the five-match series by a 3-2 margin and will be extremely confident. The Irish have put up a solid squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and will be eager to start their preparations on a winning note.

Andrew Balbirnie will continue to lead Ireland in T20Is. They have some exciting players in Paul Stirling, George Dockrell and Joshua Little. The trio will be eager to make full use of their experience and help their side qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Namibia vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Ireland, Match 4, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2022.

Date and Time: October 11, 2022, Tuesday, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Namibia vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground looks good for batting. The new ball bowlers might get some zip off the surface, but the track will get better for batting as the game progresses. We can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Namibia vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The temperature in Melbourne is expected to range between 14 and 22 degrees Celsius. No rain is predicted for Tuesday, so expect a full game to be played.

Namibia vs Ireland Squads

Namibia

Stephan Baard, Lohandre Louwrens, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Divan la Cock, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo.

Ireland

Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume.

*Since it’s a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part.

Namibia vs Ireland Match Prediction

Both Namibia and Ireland are well-balanced units and we can expect a cracking contest. Both will be eager to get their combinations right before the showpiece event starts.

Ireland look a more settled unit and we expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Ireland to win this encounter.

Namibia vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Paul Stirling to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes