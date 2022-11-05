T20 World Cup 2022: Was Virat Kohli actually guilty of ‘fake fielding’ during Bangladesh game in Adelaide?

Imagine this. You have been called to school to look at your answer scripts, before the results are officially out. But after getting back home, you suddenly realise that one of your correct answers has been red-marked. The professor missed it. You also overlooked it. And the marksheet is on its way to print.

Bangladesh were caught in a similar imbroglio on Wednesday in their Group 2 encounter against India at the Adelaide Oval.

After the powerplay, in-form Litton Das slapped a flat delivery to sweeper cover and came back for a second. But as Arshdeep Singh’s throw was on its way to the wicketkeeper, Virat Kohli, standing at point, feigned a shy at the non-striker’s end.

But play continued as usual and Axar Patel skipped in to bowl his third delivery. Umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown didn’t stop play or get together for a chat. Das and his opening partner Najmul Hossain Shanto didn't notice anything either.

What is more: the incident didn’t catch the eye of Sportskeeda or the other giants of text commentary. This is because there were no replays played at the time. I mean, why would anyone be interested in watching the footage of a double?

Text commentary of the particular ball [Credits: SK]

It was only when Bangladesh gloveman Nurul Hasan came for the mixed zone and mentioned it, that the clip went viral. Fans started digging out the highlights package and the slugfest began. Notably, not even a single question on the incident was fielded when skipper Shakib Al Hasan came for the post-match press conference.

𝗭𝗨𝗡𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗔🏏🇵🇰 @BabarFanGirl56

So this is what Nurul Hassan was talking about that umpires didn't listen on fake fielding by Kohli. There should have been 5 penalty runs here - according to ICC rules. Virat kohli should be banned and fined for fake fielding. #T20WorldCup So this is what Nurul Hassan was talking about that umpires didn't listen on fake fielding by Kohli. There should have been 5 penalty runs here - according to ICC rules. Virat kohli should be banned and fined for fake fielding. #T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/KXLOy1g5cp

According to ICC’s Law 41.5, labelled the ‘fake fielding’ law, “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball”. Clause 41.5.2 states that, “it is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not”.

The first instance of a player penalised for the same was Marnus Labuschagne on September 30, 2017. Just two days after the ICC introduced the new ruling, he had faked a throw in Queensland's one-day cup game against Cricket Australia XI. Batter Param Uppal freaked out and got back into his crease, while the ball had gone beyond Labuschagne.

In the latest case, one might argue how any of the batters can get distracted when they didn't even see what Virat Kohli did. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the game, had shed further light on the ruling on April 5 last year.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock gesticulated as if Aiden Markram’s throw was going to the bowler. But it came and hit the stumps at the keeper’s end. Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman, who had slowed down looking at de Kock, fell agonisingly short on 193.

“The Law is clear, with the offence, being an ATTEMPT to deceive, rather than the batsman actually being deceived. It’s up to the umpires to decide if there was such an attempt. If so, then it’s Not out, 5 Penalty runs + the 2 they ran, and batsmen choose who faces next ball,” MCC had clarified in a tweet.

Going by that reasoning, Virat Kohli was indeed guilty of ‘fake fielding’. But this is where the second sentence gains prominence.

“If you are an umpire, how do you sanction something if you don’t see it? Think about it. If you don’t see something, how can you rule on it?” a former official told Sportskeeda on condition of anonymity.

Shakib could have argued how much ever he wanted. But it should be noted that all the dialogue started after the moment had already passed, and after the replay videos went viral. So the questions of not opting for DRS or any potential fine don't stand.

Even though Erasmus had Virat Kohli right in front of his eyes, there is no conclusive evidence to suggest that the South African umpire saw the incident. Same is the case with Brown. We can never just assume that they were witnesses to it and yet chose to let it go.

The 38th ball of the second innings will be filed under the same category as Hasan Mahmud’s no-ball bouncer and Dinesh Karthik’s run-out. Bangladesh’s rancour is justified, but it, by no means, should pave the way for any sort of insinuation or propaganda.

An argument that the Indian fans might throw is: ‘Did Kohli really try to deceive? He might have just shadowed a relay throw, in a way to get his adrenaline going.’

However, if one carefully looks at the clip, Virat Kohli motioned the throw almost exactly when the ball passed him. On another day, the former India skipper would have actually caught the ball with his right hand, swivelled and hit the stumps at the non-strike end.

Virat Kohli was guilty in the eyes of law. If only anyone had brought it up in real-time...

What is Team India’s qualification scenario?

Indian players embrace each other after the 5-run win over Bangladesh

After four rounds of games, India sit atop Group 2 with six points. The Men in Blue will lock horns with Zimbabwe in their last league encounter on Sunday. Second-placed South Africa, with five points, play the Netherlands earlier that day and are primed to go through.

Pakistan, Bangladesh and, to an extent, Zimbabwe, can be party-poopers. And this is where net run-rates (NRR) will come into being. For starters, India’s rate is inferior to that of both Pakistan and the Proteas.

If Craig Ervine and his spirited Chevrons somehow manage to sneak past India, and Pakistan beat Bangladesh, then Rohit Sharma and Co. will have to return empty-handed. Bangladesh also have an outside chance, if they beat Babar Azam’s boys by a huge margin.

To simplify matters: India need to win against Zimbabwe and make their fourth T20 World Cup semi-final.

In the other pool, today’s match will decide whether New Zealand will be joined by England or defending champions Australia. An English win against Sri Lanka will help them seal the second spot.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Do you think Virat Kohli was guilty of 'fake fielding'? Yes No 3 votes