T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s preparations ahead of Pakistan vs England final 

Pakistan’s experienced openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were seen working hard in the nets, while also having some fun, as they prepared for the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England.

Skipper Babar and Rizwan overcame poor form to star in Pakistan’s seven-wicket triumph over New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Chasing 153, Babar (53) and Rizwan (57) added 105 for the opening wicket as Pakistan cruised to victory.

The Asian side’s entry into the final marked a stunning turnaround in their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign after they were on the brink of exit following losses to India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12. Babar and co. will now be keen to go all the way by winning the final against the Englishmen at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram handle of ICC has shared a video of Babar and Rizwan from one of Pakistan’s training sessions ahead of the summit clash of the World Cup.

The clip captures the camaraderie between the openers. While the two exchange high-fives, the Pakistan captain is also seen throwing balls at Rizwan during the latter's batting stint in the nets.

“There is a belief that we can do it” - Babar Azam on the challenge of facing England in the final

Speaking ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 final, Pakistan skipper Babar praised his team for their tremendous fightback after a disastrous start. He asserted that the side is confident of doing well in the final against a strong opponent in England. At a pre-match press conference, Babar said:

"Yes, we lost the first two matches but the way the team made a comeback in the last four matches, we performed very well. We have been playing good cricket in last four matches. We will try to continue that momentum in the final.

"There is excitement. As a team, we have given good performances. We are confident and there is a belief that we can do it and we will continue that in the final. Yes, there is pressure but the more you overcome the pressure, the better you will perform. As a team, we are keeping ourselves calm, believing in each other,” he added.

Pakistan looked set to exit the T20 World Cup after losses in their first two games. They beat Netherlands and South Africa to keep their hopes alive, but it was Proteas’ loss to the Dutch that opened the doors for Pakistan. They grabbed the opportunity by getting the better of Bangladesh and booking a place in the semi-final.

