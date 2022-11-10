T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Glimpses from Team India’s net session ahead of their semi-final clash against England

Team India are gearing up for their T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. The Men in Blue will be aiming to reach their first T20 World Cup final since 2014 when they went down to Sri Lanka in the summit clash.

The winner of the India-England knockout match will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. Babar Azam and Co. confirmed their berth in the final by defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a video of Team India’s net session ahead of their semi-final encounter against the Englishmen. In the clip, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Ravichandran Ashwin, among others, are seen sharpening their skills. The ICC shared the video with the caption:

“A sneak peek into India's net session ahead of their semi-final clash against England. #T20WorldCup | #INDvENG.”

Team India booked their semis spot by topping Group 2, winning four of their five Super 12 matches. England, on the other hand, won three matches in Group 1. They finished second, edging out defending champions Australia on the basis of having a superior run rate.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma’s candid views on knockout games

Team India don't have a particularly good record in knockout games in ICC events. They faltered in the semi-finals of the 2016 T20 World Cup and went down in the final in the previous edition in 2014. Even in the ODI World Cups, India ended as the semi-finalists in 2015 and 2019.

At a pre-match conference, Indian captain Rohit Sharma opened up on the significance of knockout games. While admitting that they are extremely crucial, he added that one game cannot define careers. Rohit stated:

"For us, I think, not just for me, but for the players, what they've done in their entire career doesn't define them by just one knockout game. The entire year you work so hard to get where you want to and to do well in whichever format you play. So that one particular game is not going to decide that.

"I think it's important we do understand the importance of knockout, but at the same time, it's also important to realize and understand what sort of effort you put in the entire year to come to that stage."

Rohit has not been in great form in the T20 World Cup 2022. In five matches in the Super 12 stage, he has crossed the half-century mark only once.

