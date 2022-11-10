T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Hardik Pandya is out hit-wicket off the last ball of India’s innings in 2nd semi-final vs England

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was out hit-wicket off the last ball of the team’s innings in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

Looking to whip England pacer Chris Jordan to the square leg boundary, Pandya went too deep in his crease and ended up stepping on his stumps. The batter actually timed the delivery brilliantly and the ball even sped to the boundary. But the stroke did not matter because of what happened in the process.

Pandya’s dismissal brought to an end a terrific innings of 63 in only 33 balls. Thanks to the right-handed batter’s exploits, the Men in Blue ended up posting a competitive 168/6 in the knockout clash after losing the toss and being asked to bat by England.

The 29-year-old cricketer slammed four fours and five sixes in an exhilarating exhibition of clean hitting, making up for what has been a rather quiet tournament for him with the bat.

Earlier, Team India got off to a poor start in their innings, losing opener KL Rahul for 5. The right-handed batter awkwardly pushed at a rising delivery outside off stump from Chris Woakes and was caught behind. Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma’s poor run with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 27 off 28 balls, following a failed attempt to take on Jordan.

Team India suffered a massive blow when in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav perished for 14 off 10 balls. Looking to go after leg-spinner Adil Rashid, he only managed to slice a slower delivery outside off stump to the fielder in the deep. SKY’s dismissal left India in trouble at 75/3 in the 12th over.

Pandya, Kohli fifties lift Team India

Following Suryakumar’s dismissal, Pandya and Virat Kohli (50 off 40) added a vital 61 runs for the fourth wicket.

While the all-rounder went berserk at one end, Kohli anchored the innings yet again, but wasn’t there at the end this time to provide the final flourish. He was caught at short third man off a wide yorker from Jordan as he looked to play the ball with an open face.

Kohli’s knock featured four fours and a six. He also crossed 4000 T20I runs during the course of his fourth half-century in the T20 World Cup. After Kohli’s dismissal, Pandya took charge and ensured Team India finished their innings on a high.

