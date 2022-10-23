T20 World Cup 2022: What happened the last time India played a T20I in Melbourne?

In one of the most awaited games of the year, Team India are set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening clash of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

Since the two neighboring countries only ever square off at ICC events and the Asia Cup, the excitement for the IND-PAK tie is unavoidably palpable.

Pakistan defeated India by four wickets in the most recent match between the two sides in the Asia Cup in November.

India and Pakistan have squared off against each other six times in T20 World Cup matches, with India winning five. Only at the last T20 World Cup in the UAE did Pakistan find their footing, and humbled the Men in Blue by a margin of ten wickets.

So far, India have played four T20 internationals in Melbourne, winning twice and losing just once. A fixture against Australia in 2018 was washed out due to rain.

Rain may tip the scales in favor of bowlers even though the Melbourne Cricket Ground's pitch is one of the most balanced surfaces in the world.

The pitch is anticipated to be covered for some time, which could provide dampness for the seamers to work with.

If the reports do indeed turn out to be true, pacers including Mohammed Shami and Shaheen Afridi will rule the roost.

India won their last T20I game in Melbourne against Australia in 2016

Australia v India - Game 2 in Melbourne 2016

The last time Team India stepped inside the MCG during a T20 international game was in 2018. However, after just 19 overs of the first innings, the game was suspended as rain played a spoilsport.

The last time India played a full-fledged 20 over game in Melbourne was way back in 2016 when they thumped Australia to win the second T20I of a three-match series.

After winning the first T20 international by 37 runs in Adelaide, India pocketed the series when they thrashed the hosts by another decent margin of 27 runs in Melbourne.

Sent in to bat first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided their team with an outstanding start. The pair added 97 runs for the opening wicket before Dhawan was dismissed for 42 by Glenn Maxwell in the 11th over.

Rohit looked in great touch, smashing the Aussie bowlers for five boundaries and a couple of sixes during his crucial knock of 47-ball-60. Batting at No. 3, Virat Kohli continued his prolific form in the series.

Kohli batted with purpose and precision as he toiled the opposition bowlers. His belligerent knock of 59* from 33 deliveries took India's total to 184-3 in their 20 overs.

In order to stay alive in the series, Australia needed a strong start and they enjoyed just that as the opening pair of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh raced to 90 runs after just nine overs.

Finch, who scored a brilliant 74 (48), was in an imperious mood as he swatted the Indian bowlers all around the park. The new-ball pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra leaked 62 runs in the powerplay.

Indian fielders also seemed to be taken aback by the proceedings and ended up grassing a couple of chances.

Just then, Hardik Pandya took a catch off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling to dismiss Marsh before removing Chris Lynn to give India a much-needed breather. It laid the foundation for a major collapse for Australia as they lost their next six wickets inside just 58 runs.

Finch was run-out in the 17th over while both Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja took two scalps each to restrict Australia to 157-8. India eventually won the game by 27 runs as Kohli was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his aggressive knock of 59*.

