T20 World Cup 2021: 3 players to watch out for from Match 22 between Australia & Sri Lanka

Australia and Sri Lanka will clash in Match 22 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday (October 28) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Both sides will enter the match on the back of victories in their opening games. The Aussies opened their account with a five-wicket win over South Africa in the first match of the Super 12s, whereas the Islanders defeated Asian rivals Bangladesh.

Australia have one of the best bowling units in the tournament. Having a strong trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood in their ranks makes them a force to be reckoned with. Conditions in the UAE will favor Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell as well.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, announced that they are no pushovers with their impressive victory against Bangladesh. The Dasun Shanaka-led side progressed to the Super 12 after topping the Round 1 stage, maintaining a 100% record.

Australia and Sri Lanka have played 16 T20Is against each other in the past, with the two sides winning eight matches apiece. Notably, the Aussies have beaten Lanka in their last four T20I matches.

On that note, let's look at three players to watch out for in the fixture on Thursday.

#3 Mitchell Starc (Australia)

The left-arm speedster is one of the best bowlers in all three formats of the game. As lethal as anyone with his yorkers, Starc can produce a peach of a delivery at will.

The 6'5" pacer had a decent game against the Proteas. He scalped a couple of wickets while giving away 8 RPO. Starc gave away just a total of 15 runs while bowling in the 18th and 20th overs of the innings.

The 31-year-old has played six T20Is against Sri Lanka, picking up nine wickets. It is interesting to note that the Lankan batters have found it difficult to score against Starc, with the bowler having a brilliant economy of 6.7 against Sri Lanka.

Having been the highest wicket-taker in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, Mitchell Starc would love to aid his side with his impressive bowling in the T20 World Cup 2021 as well.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Since his arrival in late 2019, Wanindu Hasaranga has been a revelation of sorts for the Sri Lankan team. The deceiving leg-spinner has single-handedly won many games for his nation, especially in the T20s.

Since 2020, the 24-year old has been the most successful Sri Lankan T20 bowler, with 30 wickets in 19 innings. His economy of 5.84 and bowling average of 14 show how effective Hasaranga has been.

Although he didn't have the best of games against Bangladesh, Hasaranga is having a fruitful T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. Along with his six wickets in Round 1 of the tournament, the leg-spinner played an inspiring knock of 71 runs against Ireland. He was also named Man of the Match in that particular encounter.

With several right-handers in the Australian middle-order, Hasaranga would fancy bowling against them. It will be intriguing to see how the leg-spinner tackles the Aussie challenge.

#1 Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Glenn Maxwell is currently going through a dream run of form. After being the best Royal Challengers Bangalore batter this year, Maxwell has brought his excellent batting form to his national side as well.

After his rescuing innings of 37 runs against India in the second warm-up fixture, Maxwell played his part in his side's triumph against the Proteas in Abu Dhabi. The 33-year old not only came in handy with his bowling figures of 4-0-24-1, but also anchored an important partnership with Steven Smith against South Africa.

Moreover, the batting all-rounder has some stellar stats against the Sri Lankan team in T20Is. Maxwell has amassed 281 runs in six innings against the Islanders, including an unbeaten 145* runs knock in Pallekele. He has a massive average of 140 runs per innings with a thumping strike rate of 225 against Sri Lanka.

It remains to be seen how the in-form Sri Lankan bowlers fare against the flamboyant Glenn Maxwell.

