T20 World Cup 2021: 5 things Pakistan must do differently against Namibia

Namibia is one of the youngest sides in the T20 World Cup this year. The African nation will run into the most dominant side in their group in the World Cup on Tuesday night.

Pakistan will take on Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the T20 World Cup. The Men in Green already have one foot in the door for the semi-finals, and a victory will give them a chance to secure a spot.

Meanwhile, Namibia has already pulled off a victory against Scotland. Gerhard Erasmus’ men will be looking to pick up the biggest upset victory in the country's history against the unpredictable Pakistani side.

The match could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Namibian side. Pakistan’s team has been highly competitive against the top teams in the world but failed to dominate the lower-ranked sides in big tournaments.

Pakistan will also look to try something new and different in their clash against Namibia at the T20 World Cup. Will this allow Gerhard Erasmus and his men to pull off a heist in this year’s T20 World Cup?

Take a look at the five things Pakistan must do differently in their fourth match of this year’s T20 World Cup.

#5. Pakistan must look to bat first after winning the toss in the T20 World Cup

Pakistan has won three consecutive T20 World Cup matches by chasing down decent totals in the UAE. Batting second can be tricky in big matches, but Pakistan’s openers and lower order have done well to make it through.

It’s never a good idea to tinker with a winning strategy. However, Pakistan must look to take a risk in the match against Namibia in the T20 World Cup.

Namibia is still an up-and-coming team in the world of cricket. Pakistan have more experience, and the Men in Green must look to bat first after winning the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pakistan’s batting line-up has already been tested enough under pressure situations while batting second. Babar Azam must look to shuffle things and go in to bat first against Namibia on Tuesday evening.

Maham Fatima 🇵🇰 @MahamOfficial_2 Inzamam ul Haq Said "Pakistan should bat first if they win the toss,and test their batting strength and then ask the bowlers to defend the target.This will help us if we face such a scenario in the semi-finals". Inzamam ul Haq Said "Pakistan should bat first if they win the toss,and test their batting strength and then ask the bowlers to defend the target.This will help us if we face such a scenario in the semi-finals".

The Green team need to experiment before heading into the semi-finals as they will likely be put in pressure situations by their opponents in big games. Giving the batsmen a chance to put a score on the board first up will allow the team to get more experience in the T20 World Cup.

