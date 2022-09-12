T20 World Cup: Predicting India's ideal playing XI

Rohit Sharma will lead a 15-man India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Selectors have named a squad that features all the regular names. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have made a comeback after missing the Asia Cup, while Ravichandran Ashwin has been named as the second spinner in the squad.

Ravindra Jadeja, who recently underwent surgery on his injured right knee, will miss the tournament and Axar Patel has been named in the squad as a like-for-like replacement. Both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant have been included in the squad and it will be interesting to see how the management uses these keeper-batters.

India start their campaign with a clash against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

Let's take a look at India's ideal playing XI for the first match of the T20 World Cup:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (C) and KL Rahul

Rohit will need to set an early template in the T20 World Cup

Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul found their groove towards the end of the Asia Cup. While Rohit top-scored against Sri Lanka with a 41-ball 72, Rahul looked extremely fluent against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

They will be India's opening pair in their first match against Pakistan and the onus will be on them to get the side off to a cracking start. India have adopted a new attacking template in T20Is and both these openers will have to lay the foundation and get the ball rolling against Pakistan.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik

Virat Kohli will be key to India's plans in the T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli roared back to form with a stunning ton against Afghanistan in India's last match against Afghanistan. He will walk out at number 3, followed by India's most in-form batter in this format, Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai batter has been stunning in his strokeplay and could be India's X-factor in Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India also have Hardik Pandya, who has taken up the responsibility at the number 5 position. He has shown the skill to be the ideal batter in the last phase of the innings and with him hitting his straps with the ball as well, he adds a lot of balance to the side. On bouncy surfaces in the T20 World Cup, Pandya will find support with his natural short of good length bowling.

India have also named Dinesh Karthik in the side and he should take up the gloves and be the designated finisher in this batting order. Axar Patel, who has replaced Ravindra Jadeja, could be used as a floater. Since he is a left-hander, he can also be pushed up the order if the match situation demands.

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah returns to lead the India attack

India missed Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in the just-concluded Asia Cup and both these players should walk into this side. While Bumrah will hold the key with the new ball and at the death as well, Harshal has shown his ability to pick up wickets in the middle phase as well as in the final overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has found his mojo back with the new ball against Afghanistan and should find assistance on Australian surfaces in the T20 World Cup. He has been superb in the powerplay overs and this is where he is expected to break open the game.

Yuzvendra Chahal will be the lead spinner in the side and will be keen to make his presence felt after missing out on the last edition of the World Cup.

