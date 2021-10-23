T20 World Cup: Predicting where teams in Group 2 will finish

Over the past few days, the prospect of an India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup has left cricket fans salivating. Not only would the two teams be locking horns for the first time since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, this encounter could potentially have a massive say in how the T20 World Cup materializes.

Before the tournament began, several experts and pundits had opined that Asian teams, in particular, would be significantly stronger at this year’s T20 World Cup – because of their acclimatization to the UAE weather and also because of their familiarity with the surfaces.

At one point, it seemed that Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan would contest a mini-Asia Cup in their Super 12 group. However, Bangladesh’s shock defeat to Scotland has meant that the latter has qualified as the group toppers instead.

That, in addition to the inclusion of Namibia, post their watershed victory against Ireland, has added another layer of intrigue to what was already a fascinating group.

And, if that wasn’t enough, these teams also have to contend with New Zealand – the perennial underdogs but an outfit that has slowly cast itself as favourites every time they step onto the field in ICC events.

Thus, it seems incredibly difficult to predict how Group 2 of the Super 12 would shape up at the 2021 T20 World Cup. But with the opening encounter between India and Pakistan still a moon away, it might perhaps be prudent to identify the factors that could define this particular bracket.

And, of course, pencil down which team seems most likely to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

#6 Namibia

David Wiese has been excellent for Namibia

Not many teams made as much of a splash in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup as Namibia. Prior to these games, the African nation were looked upon as a side that would make up the numbers. However, as the qualifying stage progressed, they seemed every bit the team that had become constant features in ICC tournaments in the 2000s and were looking to make up for lost time.

On paper, David Wiese’s introduction into the set-up seems to have galvanized a country that was looking to punch above their weight. The bare fact, though, remains that Namibia have relied on a strong core and have almost always found someone capable of standing up to adversity.

In the Super 12 phase, too, that could come in handy, especially as the toughness of their task increases ten-fold. Not only do they have to tackle Afghanistan and Pakistan on tricky tracks, they also have to face the mighty Indians.

For any other team, that alone might prove too daunting. Yet, as Namibia have already shown at the T20 World Cup, they care little for reputation, meaning that they could have a major say in how this group pans out.

Having said that, Namibia, owing to their slight inexperience, might start feeling the pinch soon, especially when the pressure is amped up against top-quality teams.

Realistically, their only chance of victory seems against Scotland, which considering the Scots’ recent rise, is also an arduous task. Namibia will still continue to threaten teams at the T20 World Cup, make no mistake about it. Ultimately, though, they might just fall a little short.

#5 Scotland

Kyle Coetzer returned to form against Oman

A week ago, Scotland were cast as the team that would accompany Bangladesh into the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Now, they are the nation that hasn’t only humbled the Tigers but also ensured that the latter has meandered into the more dangerous Super 12 group.

Much of Scotland’s success at the T20 World Cup has revolved around their spinners. Chris Greaves was sensational against Bangladesh and while he hasn’t had a similar impact since, he has kept things ticking nicely. Mark Watt and Michael Leask have also risen to the fore, meaning that the Scots have been able to curb the run-flow during the middle overs.

Apart from that, Brad Wheal and Josh Davey have been tidy at the start and towards the end of an innings – something that has enabled Scotland to apply sustained pressure.

The biggest positive, though, came in the last group fixture against Oman, wherein Kyle Coetzer, who had been enduring a wretched run of form, produced a crucial 41-run knock. Matthew Cross and Richie Berrington, who has already been among the runs in the T20 World Cup, applied the finishing touches and painted a solid picture for their batting unit.

Despite Scotland’s form, there isn’t a lot to suggest that they would be able to ruffle the feathers of the more established teams. However, as Bangladesh found out lately, the Scots can be taken lightly at one’s own peril.

To that end, they might still cause the odd flutter and might still be able to hold their own. But a fifth-placed finish in the Super 12 at the 2021 T20 World Cup is perhaps the fate that awaits them.

#4 Afghanistan

Can Rashid help Afghanistan qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup?

Over the past few years, Afghanistan have been the team that has had to come through the rubble of qualifying for the T20 World Cup. This time, they’ve been enjoying the extra time away from the game and have been relishing their direct ticket into the Super 12 phase. Now, though, things get a little complicated.

Afghanistan have an excellent bowling attack at the T20 World Cup

On the bowling front, Afghanistan have the resources to trouble any team on the planet, especially on pitches that are expected to be slow and to be conducive to spin-bowling. Even if that wasn’t the case, the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Rashid Khan are capable of causing opposition batters problems.

The issue for Afghanistan, as it has historically been, will be their batting strength. At the 2021 T20 World Cup, they seem better equipped, considering Hazratullah Zazai has found his feet and Rahmanullah Gurbaz looks a promising talent. They even plundered the West Indies recently, with Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad playing starring roles.

However, their inability to keep producing such performances against top-quality bowling attacks such as India, New Zealand and Pakistan could be what pulls them down.

As far as match-ups are concerned, Afghanistan might fancy their chances against the Black Caps, owing to the latter’s shortcomings against spin. Yet, that is probably the ceiling they will have to be content with at this year’s T20 World Cup.

