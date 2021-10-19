T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match 13: England vs New Zealand Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

England and New Zealand will lock horns in Match No. 13 of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up on Wednesday, October 20 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

England rested Eoin Morgan in their previous game against India on Monday with Jos Buttler leading the charge in his absence. England didn’t have a great outing as India chased down a target of 189 to inflict a seven-wicket defeat.

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali scored in the 40s and looked in pretty good form. Jason Roy, Buttler and Dawid Malan got starts, but failed to convert. Apart from David Willey, who got one wicket at an economy of 5.30, none of the regular bowlers looked in rhythm.

New Zealand, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of outings against Australia. The Black Caps lost by three wickets after failing to defend 158. Their top three - Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson - scored in their 30s, but couldn’t carry on.

James Neesham hit three fours and two sixes on his way to an 18-ball 31. Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult were the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis with three and two wickets respectively. Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson picked up one wicket apiece.

England vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, Match 13, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match.

Date: October 20, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi.

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tolerance Oval has been a sporting one for playing cricket. The batters have tasted success, but the pitch isn’t a belter by any means. The teams batting second have mostly ended up winning matches.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Conditions will be sunny. The temperature will be around the 34-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-40s.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Toss Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

Note: Being a warm-up fixture, all 15 members of the squad will have the chance to bat/bowl.

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

England have been a brute force in T20Is over the years. Their recent form has also been great. England should be able to come out trumps against New Zealand.

England vs New Zealand Live Telecast Details and Channel List

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee