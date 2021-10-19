T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match 15: Pakistan vs South Africa Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns in Match No. 15 of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up on Wednesday, October 20 at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, started their campaign in the warm-ups on a handsome note. On Monday, October 18, they defeated West Indies by seven wickets at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Pakistan chased down a target of 131 with as many as 27 balls to spare.

Babar showed his class, scoring 50 before Hayden Walsh Jr. accounted for his wicket. Fakhar Zaman also stayed unbeaten on 46. Prior to that, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf picked up two wickets apiece. Imad Wasim also kept things tidy at one end.

South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, also made a winning start. The Proteas beat Afghanistan by 41 runs at Tolerance Oval. Aiden Markram top-scored with 48 to take South Africa to 145 for five. Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller also made vital contributions.

Tabraiz Shamsi, the ICC’s No. 1 ranked T20I bowler, was the standout bowler for South Africa. The left-arm wrist spinner picked up three wickets and had an economy rate of 4.50. Lungi Ngidi scalped two wickets and got support from Bjorn Fortuin, Dwaine Pretorius and Keshav Maharaj.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 15, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match.

Date: October 20, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at Tolerance Oval has been a sporting one so far in the tournament. Batters haven’t been able to score freely. A high-scoring game doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

Pakistan vs South Africa Weather Forecast

Conditions will be clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark with the humidity in the 60s.

Pakistan vs South Africa Probable XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Note: Being a warm-up fixture, all 15 members of the squad will have the chance to bat/bowl.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Prediction

Both Pakistan and South Africa got off to winning starts. But it’s Pakistan, whose bowling looks stronger compared to the Proteas. Pakistan are thus slight favorites for the encounter.

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Hotstar

