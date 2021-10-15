T20 World Cup: When is India vs Pakistan match 2021? 

India vs Pakistan is one of the most-anticipated games in the 2021 T20 World Cup. This game will be part of the Super 12 round. Both India and Pakistan have received a place in Group 2 of Super 12.

Along with India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan have also earned a direct entry to the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021. Two more teams from the qualifying round will join the four nations before the Super 12 matches begin.

India and Pakistan have not played a single international match for over two years now. The last time the two Asian heavyweights crossed paths in a game of cricket was during the 2019 World Cup played in England. The Indian cricket team won that game by 89 runs at Old Trafford.

Speaking of the last T20I game between India and Pakistan, it happened on March 19, 2016 at the Eden Gardens during the previous ICC T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue emerged victorious by six wickets on that day.

Fans should note that the upcoming Super 12 fixture will be the first time India and Pakistan battle in a T20I match in the United Arab Emirates. They have crossed swords in multiple ODI games in the Gulf nation but they have not played a single match in the shortest format of the game.

The upcoming India vs Pakistan match will be a historic encounter and here's a look at the date, time and venue for the big game.

When is India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2021?

The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 24.

India vs Pakistan 2021 match time

The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST).

Which stadium will host India vs Pakistan 2021 match?

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2021.

