Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Team Abu Dhabi and the Chennai Braves are all set to lock horns in Match No. 22 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Sunday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi, led by Liam Livingstone, are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They also have an impressive net run rate of 0.836. However, after a five-match winning streak initially, they have lost two games in a row. On Saturday, the Northern Warriors beat them by 10 wickets.

After being sent in to bat first, Team Abu Dhabi racked up a massive score of 145 for six on the board. Colin Ingram led the charge with a 25-ball 61, laced with five fours and as many sixes. Paul Stirling and skipper Livingstone also played handy cameos of 28 and 27 respectively.

But their bowlers faltered big time as the Warriors chased the target down with five balls remaining. Moeen Ali’s 77, laced with three fours and nine sixes, picked the bones out of Team Abu Dhabi. The bowlers, especially Marchant de Lange and Danny Briggs, were taken to the cleaners.

The Braves, led by Dasun Shanaka, have had a horrendous campaign thus far in the tournament. Having lost all seven of their games, they are right at the bottom of the table. After their 10-wicket loss to the Bangla Tigers, the Braves have been knocked out of the competition.

The Braves managed a mediocre score of 89 for four on the board against the Tigers. Mohammad Shahzad and Mark Deyal scored 32 and 28 respectively, but failed to take their team past the 100-run mark. Thereafter, the Tigers chased the target down in 5.5 overs with 25 balls in hand.

Dasun Shanaka in England v Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Can the Braves beat Team Abu Dhabi?

The Braves have simply been awful in the competition. Their batting has looked shambolic, to say the least. Their bowlers haven’t been able to put a lid on the run-scoring either.

Team Abu Dhabi come into the match having lost two games in a row. But they will be fancying their chances against an out-of-form Braves unit. Team Abu Dhabi are the clear favorites to win the game.

Prediction: Team Abu Dhabi to win the match.

