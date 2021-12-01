TAD vs DB prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) and Delhi Bulls (DB) will lock horns in the 30th match of the T10 League 2021-22 on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi, led by Liam Livingstone, are handsomely placed at the top of the points table with seven wins from nine matches. Their net run rate of 1.249 is also amongst the best in the competition. Team Abu Dhabi will be going into the game on the back of an eight-run win over the Deccan Gladiators.

Abu Dhabi couldn’t quite step up with the bat as they scored 125 for the loss of four wickets. Skipper Livingstone was again stupendous as he churned out a 24-ball knock of 59 with the help of three fours and six sixes. Phillip Salt and Colin Ingram also lent him apt support.

However, the Abu Dhabi bowlers did an excellent job as they restricted the Gladiators to 117 for eight in 10 overs. Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the bowlers as he got two wickets at an economy of nine. Marchant de Lange was a tad expensive, but he accounted for two wickets as well.

The Bulls, led by Dwayne Bravo, on the other hand, have won six out of nine matches and are placed third in the points table. On Wednesday, December 1, they defeated the Chennai Braves by 10 wickets. After fielding first, the Bulls restricted the Braves to 80 in 10 overs.

Fazal Haque and Dominic Drakes didn’t pick up any wickets, but gave away only 18 runs in their four overs. Romario Shepherd, Bravo and Adil Rashid picked up one wicket apiece. Thereafter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a 16-ball 57 to help the Bulls chase the target in 4.1 overs.

Can the Bulls (DB) beat Team Abu Dhabi (TAD)?

Team Abu Dhabi, without much of a doubt, have looked ominous in the competition. Although their bowlers have blown a little hot and cold, the batters have put their A-game forward more often than not.

The Bulls are in pretty good rhythm, but beating Team Abu Dhabi may not be a walk on the park.

In their previous meeting, Team Abu Dhabi won by six wickets. Abu Dhabi, again, seem to be the favorites.

Prediction: TAD to win this game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

