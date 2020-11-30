Team India lacks part-time bowlers like Tendulkar, Ganguly, and Sehwag

When experts, selectors or even cricket aficionados speak about the roles in cricket, they will classify players into 4 categories - specialist batsman, specialist bowler, wicket-keeper and all-rounder. We seldom speak about 'part-time' bowlers or batsmen who can roll their arm over when it concerns Team India.

This often neglected aspect of the game came to light during the first ODI match of the series between India and Australia when the Indian bowlers were smashed for runs.

The Hardik Pandya conundrum

Hardik Pandya underwent back surgery in September last year following the reoccurrence of a lower back pain during a T20I against South Africa. He was out of action for a good 5-month period and made a powerful comeback in the recently concluded IPL 2020.

Pandya's contribution to the triumphant Mumbai Indians side was significant but limited to batting and fielding.

Hardik Pandya may not bowl for a few more months because of back surgery

Usually, lower back injuries take time to heal but he did bowl a few overs in the second ODI. Pandya may not be able to bowl at full strength for at least a few more months. This has created a void in the Indian bowling line-up.

Why part-time bowlers are important

Advertisement

The batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has an impressive 154 ODI wickets to his name at an economy rate of 5.10. The serving president of the BCCI and former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly also picked up 100 ODI wickets at an economy rate of just over 5.0.

Part-time spinner turned all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has 111 wickets to his name in ODIs and swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag has 96 ODI scalps.

Some match-winning bowling performances by Sachin, Sourav and Sehwag.

Retrospectively, the fact that the Indian team's success in that era was never attributed to these contributions is probably the very reason why the current Indian side is struggling to maintain the right team balance Down Under. This is an issue that is yet to be addressed by the Indian team management.

The role of a part-timer

The part-timer can be used to make a breakthrough, stand in for an injured specialist bowler or replace someone who is leaking runs.

Except for Mohammad Shami, all 4 specialist bowlers in the Indian team were struggling to restrict the Aussie batsmen. Although the flat pitch did play a role in the game, if India had a part-time bowling option in the side, they would have surely benefitted from it.

Advertisement

Possible solution

The Indian team has been at the top of their game for the last couple of years and this aspect of their squad was never addressed. In the current Indian squad, skipper Virat Kohli is the only part-timer who has some international bowling experience.

Shivam Dube, who has 5 wickets in 13 T20Is, and Vijay Shankar, who has 4 wickets in 12 ODIs, should be considered for selection. Additionally, Shardul Thakur could be picked instead of Yuzvendra Chahal as he can also provide some depth in the batting lineup.